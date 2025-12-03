Maruti Suzuki e Vitara User Guide: We answer the 5 Hottest Questions on Maruti’s First Electric SUV

Maruti Suzuki officially showcased the e Vitara in India yesterday, announcing that the electric SUV will finally go on sale from January 2026. With bookings to open shortly, prospective buyers are already flooding our inboxes with questions on Maruti’s first EV, from charging access and real-world range to pricing, features and variant selection. We have compiled a list of the top 5 questions on the Maruti Suzuki e Vitara, and here are our answers: The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara will launch in India in January 2026, with bookings to open soon

I’m looking to buy my first electric car but I’m worried about charging access and convenience. What charging solutions does the Maruti e Vitara offer?

Asked by Sneha Nair

The e Vitara will be offered in ten colour options, including four dual-tone shades

Maruti Suzuki is providing a range of charging options for e Vitara buyers, catering to varying needs and circumstances. Owners can charge their vehicle at home using a standard AC outlet or use Maruti-exclusive fast charging stations for quick recharges during longer trips. The company has installed over 2,000 fast charging stations across the country in over 1,100 cities for user’s convenience. Owners can use the ‘e for me’ app to locate and reserve specific time slots at the nearest possible stations. The e Vitara is additionally sold with a portable charger for more flexibility.

I want to make the shift to an EV, but driving range is a major concern for me. Between the Hyundai Creta EV and the new e Vitara, which one is the better choice for maximum range?

Asked by Rohan Mehta

The Maruti Suzuki e Vitara is said to deliver an ARAI-claimed single-charge range of 543 km. This will be offered on the range-topping variants equipped with the 61 kWh battery pack, which can be had with both 2WD and 4WD versions. While there is no ARAI-claimed range figure for the smaller 49 kWh option, it is said to deliver up to 344 km on the WLTP cycle.

The Hyundai Creta Electric brings a 51.4 kWh battery as the largest option, offering up to 510 km (ARAI) of driving range on a single charge. The smaller 42 kWh battery aids in delivering 420 km (ARA) of single-charge range.

All things considered, if you prioritise getting the maximum range out of your EV, the e Vitara is the better option with its 543 km range with the 61 kWh battery. That said, the real-world range will vary from the manufacturer-specified figure.

I’ve been waiting for the Maruti e Vitara to launch, but there’s still no word on pricing. When are the official prices expected to be announced?

Asked by Tanvi Patel

The e Vitara is expected to be priced between ₹17-22 lakh, ex-showroom

At its latest showcase in Gurugram, Haryana, Maruti finally confirmed that the e Vitara will launch in India in January 2026, which is when the official prices will be revealed. While the carmaker says that bookings will open soon, it has yet to specify a date.

We expect the ex-showroom price to hover between the ₹17-22 lakh range. This would allow the e Vitara to undercut the starting price of its main rivals, the Creta EV and the BE 6. The top-spec variants for the Maruti are expected to sit right under its rivals.

The e Vitara will also be available with a Battery-as-a-Service (BaaS) subscription, with which buyers can pay a recurring monthly amount for the battery as a separate unit. This can drastically lower the upfront cost of ownership.

Category Details Platform HEARTECT-e dedicated EV architecture Battery Options 49 kWh LFP / 61 kWh LFP Range 344 km (WLTP, 49 kWh) / 543 km (ARAI, 61 kWh) Drivetrain 2WD (49 & 61 kWh) / 4WD (61 kWh only) Power Output 142 bhp (49 kWh) / 172 bhp (61 kWh 2WD) Torque 189 Nm (2WD) / 300 Nm (4WD) 4WD System ALLGRIP-e with independent front & rear eAxle motors, Trail Mode Interior Highlights Dual-screen layout, 10.1-inch infotainment, ventilated seats, wireless charging, panoramic sunroof, power-adjustable driver's seat ADAS Level-2 with lane keep assist, AEB, adaptive cruise Safety Rating 5-star Bharat NCAP Colours 10 choices including 4 dual-tone Launch Timeline January 2026 View All Prev Next

I want my first EV to deliver a good overall experience, both in terms of driving and comfort. What features will the e Vitara bring to the table?

Asked by Neha M.

The e Vitara is a feature-rich EV with a clean dashboard layout and a dual screen setup combining two 10.1-inch displays for the infotainment and the digital cluster. This supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto. The driver benefits from a 10-way power-adjustable seat, while both front row seats get ventilation function. The rear row gets sliding and reclining seats that can fold in a 40:20:40 split. The SUV further features automatic climate control, wireless charging, a fixed panoramic sunroof, the Suzuki Connect suite, and an electronic parking brake with auto-hold.

The e Vitara looks promising, but I’m confused about the variant lineup. Which battery pack would be the best choice for my needs?

Asked by Arjun Bhatia

The e Vitara will be sold with two battery pack options. The bigger 61 kWh unit enables up to 543 km of single-charge range, as claimed by Maruti

The e Vitara will be offered in both front-wheel drive and four-wheel drive configurations under three main variants. The FWD models can be had with either a 49 kWh (142 bhp) or a 61 kWh (172 bhp) battery. The 4WD versions will be exclusive to the 61 kWh unit, sending 172 bhp and 300 Nm of torque to all four wheels through independent front and rear eAxles.

Maruti has previously claimed that the 49 kWh units can deliver up to 344 km range on the WLTP cycle, while the ARAI-claimed single-charge range for the 61 kWh variants is 543 km.

If your main consideration is driving range, you can choose to go for the FWD variants equipped with the 61 kWh battery pack. These offer the highest quoted range estimate of the two. If you are feeling particularly adventurous, you can have the same battery pack with the 4WD models. These feature a dedicated Trail Mode, allowing you to take your e Vitara almost anywhere you please. If all you require is a feature-packed EV that will take you anywhere within the limits of your city, the FWD versions with the 49 kWh battery will be ideal.

These questions were answered by Ayush Chakraborty of Hindustan Times. Ayush is an automotive journalist with two years of experience in the sector. He is currently covering news and creating content across HT Auto, Hindustan Times, and Livemint.

If you want your questions answered, send them over to htautodotcom@gmail.com