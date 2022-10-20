Home / Car Bike / Maruti Suzuki flooded with bookings of this premier SUV. Details here

Maruti Suzuki flooded with bookings of this premier SUV. Details here

car bike
Published on Oct 20, 2022 02:55 PM IST

Maruti Suzuki's new Brezza has edged past Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonnet to become the number one SUV model. At least 75,000 bookings are pending at the moment.

Maruti Suzuki's new 2022 Brezza.(Maruti Suzuki website)
Maruti Suzuki's new 2022 Brezza.(Maruti Suzuki website)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

The festive season has witnessed a skyrocketing demand for cars, right from hatchbacks to sports utility vehicles (SUV). The Indian middle class is generally inclined towards Maruti Suzuki, due to its low maintenance cost. Due to this, the waiting list for its latest SUV Brezza has increased by leaps and bounds.

At least 75,000 Brezza bookings are said to be pending at this moment, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported. The model has edged past Tata Nexon, Hyundai Venue and Kia Sonnet to become the number one SUV model. It means that you might not get your SUV on time this festive season due to heavy bookings.

Maruti Suzuki New 2022 comes with two accessories plans of TerraScape and MetroScape accessories plans. Talking about first accessory, the car has a designed rugged side in its exterior and interior. It includes front and rear bumper garnish, side clading, rear mid garnish, rear upper spoiler extender.

The MetroScape accessories package offers sporty design accessories. It has front and rear bumper garnish, fog lamp garnish, body side moulding, window frame kit and wheel arch garnish.

The Ex-showroom prices of New Brezza variants are as follows.

Brezza MT

Lxi: 7.99 lakh

Vxi: 9.47 lakh

Zxi: 10.87 lakh

Zxi Dual Tone: 11.03 lakh

Zxi+: 12.30 lakh

Zxi+Dual Tone: 12.46 lakh

Brezza AT

Vxi: 10.97 lakh

Zxi: 12.37 lakh

Zxi Dual Tone: 12.53 lakh

Zxi+: 13.80 lakh

Zxi+Dual Tone: 13.96 lakh

The Maruti Suzuki New 2022 Brezza has been powered by new generation K-series 1.5 dual jet WT petrol engine. It also supports the smart hybrid technology. The engine has been mated with six-speed transmission, which generates 103 Hp power and 137 Nm peak torque, the Live Hindustan report stated. Its manual variant will give a mileage of 20.15 km/litre while the automatic variant will give a mileage of 19.80 km/litre.

The new Brezza has been equipped with a 360 degrees camera which will be connected to the SUV's nine-inch Smartplay Pro plus touchscreen infotainment system. It has also been equipped with a wireless charging dock through which you can charge a wireless smartphone.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
maruti suzuki
maruti suzuki

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, October 20, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out