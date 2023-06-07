Home / Car Bike / Maruti Suzuki launches 5-door Jimny SUV, prices start at 12.74 lakh

Maruti Suzuki launches 5-door Jimny SUV, prices start at 12.74 lakh

ByHT News Desk, New Delhi
Jun 07, 2023 11:04 AM IST

Overall, the car is available in 6 trim options, with the price going up to ₹15.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday officially rolled out the 5-door Jimny SUV for the Indian market, giving it a starting price of 12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Overall, the Jimny SUV comes in 6 trim options, with the price going up to 15.05 lakh (ex-showroom).

Maruti Suzuki's 5-door Jimny SUV (Image courtesy: Maruti Suzuki)
Maruti Suzuki's 5-door Jimny SUV (Image courtesy: Maruti Suzuki)

India is the only country where Jimny is being offered in a 5-door version

Jimny SUV: Variants and price details

The car is available in these variants: Zeta MT ( 12.74 lakh), Alpha MT ( 13.69 lakh), Alpha MT (DT) ( 13.85 lakh), Zeta AT ( 13.94 lakh), Alpha AT ( 14.89 lakh) and Alpha AT (DT) ( 15.05 lakh).

Jimny SUV: Powertrain

A 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine powers the model; it is mated to an automatic 4-speed torque convertor or a 5-speed manual gearbox. The engine generates 105 hp of maximum power and 134 Nm of peak torque.

Jimny SUV: Features

Maruti Suzuki has loaded the 5-door Jimny with features such as cabin with an all-black colour theme, circular dials with HVAC controls, 9-inch main infotainment system (with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), semi-digital driver display, and more.

For passenger safety, meanwhile, there are features such as 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear-view camera, ESP with hill hold assist, and more.

Jimny SUV: Colour options

The manufacturer is offering the car in multiple single and dual-tone colour options. The list includes Bluish Black, Kinetic Yellow (with Bluish Black Roof), Sizzling Red (with Bluish Black Roof), Nexa Blue, Sizzling Red, Granite Gray, and Pearl Arctic White.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
maruti suzuki
maruti suzuki
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2023 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
Live Score
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, June 07, 2023
Start 14 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out