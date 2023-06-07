Maruti Suzuki launches 5-door Jimny SUV, prices start at ₹12.74 lakh
Overall, the car is available in 6 trim options, with the price going up to ₹15.05 lakh (ex-showroom).
Maruti Suzuki on Wednesday officially rolled out the 5-door Jimny SUV for the Indian market, giving it a starting price of ₹12.74 lakh (ex-showroom). Overall, the Jimny SUV comes in 6 trim options, with the price going up to ₹15.05 lakh (ex-showroom).
India is the only country where Jimny is being offered in a 5-door version
Jimny SUV: Variants and price details
The car is available in these variants: Zeta MT ( ₹12.74 lakh), Alpha MT ( ₹13.69 lakh), Alpha MT (DT) ( ₹13.85 lakh), Zeta AT ( ₹13.94 lakh), Alpha AT ( ₹14.89 lakh) and Alpha AT (DT) ( ₹15.05 lakh).
Jimny SUV: Powertrain
A 1.5-litre K15B petrol engine powers the model; it is mated to an automatic 4-speed torque convertor or a 5-speed manual gearbox. The engine generates 105 hp of maximum power and 134 Nm of peak torque.
Jimny SUV: Features
Maruti Suzuki has loaded the 5-door Jimny with features such as cabin with an all-black colour theme, circular dials with HVAC controls, 9-inch main infotainment system (with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay), semi-digital driver display, and more.
For passenger safety, meanwhile, there are features such as 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, rear-view camera, ESP with hill hold assist, and more.
Jimny SUV: Colour options
The manufacturer is offering the car in multiple single and dual-tone colour options. The list includes Bluish Black, Kinetic Yellow (with Bluish Black Roof), Sizzling Red (with Bluish Black Roof), Nexa Blue, Sizzling Red, Granite Gray, and Pearl Arctic White.