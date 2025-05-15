Maruti Suzuki offering up to 72,100 benefits on Arena models

Maruti Suzuki has revealed substantial promotions for its passenger vehicles distributed via the Arena retail network. Set to be available in May 2025, these promotions can reach up to ₹72,100. Models such as the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Swift, Brezza, S-Presso, and WagonR are eligible for considerable advantages. The benefits for these models encompass cash discounts, corporate bonuses, exchange or scrappage incentives, among others. All Maruti Suzuki Arena models, with the exception of the Ertiga MPV and the new-generation Dzire, qualify for these offers. Continuing updates to the WagonR has helped it not just remain relevant but stay enormously popular in India. It continues to be one of the best selling model in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza ranks among the top-selling sub-compact SUVs in India, offering a maximum benefit of ₹42,000. It includes a cash discount of up to ₹10,000, along with an exchange bonus of ₹15,000 or a scrappage bonus of ₹25,000. The automatic and manual petrol variants, specifically the Brezza Zxi and Zxi Plus, qualify for a cash discount of ₹10,000. However, the CNG variants do not have any promotional offers.

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso offers a total benefit of ₹62,100, which comprises a cash discount of up to ₹35,000, an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000, or a scrappage bonus of ₹25,000. Additionally, there is a corporate discount of ₹2,100 available. The highest consumer offers are provided for the AMT variants of the vehicle, while the petrol manual and CNG variants receive offers of up to ₹57,100.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is currently available with a total benefit of ₹50,000, which comprises a cash discount of ₹25,000, an exchange bonus of ₹15,000, or a scrappage bonus of up to ₹25,000. Similar to other models, it does not offer any corporate discount. The Swift Lxi variant is eligible for a cash discount of ₹25,000, while the Vxi, Vxi Plus, Zxi, and Zxi Plus variants receive discounts of ₹20,000. Additionally, the Blitz Editions are being provided with accessory kits at reduced prices.

Maruti Suzuki Alto K-10

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 offers a total benefit of up to ₹67,100. This entry-level compact hatchback includes a cash discount of up to ₹40,000. Additionally, it provides an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 or a scrappage bonus of ₹25,000. A corporate discount of ₹2,100 is also available. The maximum benefits are applicable to the AMT variants, while the petrol manual and CNG trims can receive benefits of up to ₹62,100.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers a maximum benefit of ₹67,100, which comprises a cash discount of up to ₹40,000. Additionally, customers can receive an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 or a scrappage bonus of up to ₹25,000. Furthermore, a corporate discount of up to ₹2,100 is also available. For the CNG variants of this hatchback, the cash discount is slightly reduced to ₹35,000, resulting in total benefits of up to ₹62,100.

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR offers the most substantial benefits among all Arena models, with total advantages reaching up to ₹67,100. This includes a cash discount of up to ₹40,000. Additionally, customers can receive an exchange bonus of up to ₹15,000 or a scrappage bonus of up to ₹25,000. Furthermore, a corporate discount of ₹2,100 is also available. These promotions apply to both the 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre engine variants of the hatchback, as well as both transmission options. The AMT variant equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine qualifies for all the aforementioned benefits. In contrast, the petrol-manual and CNG variants, similar to the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, offer reduced benefits totaling up to ₹62,100.