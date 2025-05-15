Menu Explore
Search Search
Thursday, May 15, 2025
New Delhi oC
Subscribe
Games
E-Paper
close_game
close_game

Maruti Suzuki offering up to 72,100 benefits on Arena models

ByHT News Desk
May 15, 2025 02:46 PM IST

Here are the benefits that Maruti Suzuki is offering on its models that are being sold via Arena range of dealerships. 

Maruti Suzuki has revealed substantial promotions for its passenger vehicles distributed via the Arena retail network. Set to be available in May 2025, these promotions can reach up to 72,100. Models such as the Maruti Suzuki Alto K10, Swift, Brezza, S-Presso, and WagonR are eligible for considerable advantages. The benefits for these models encompass cash discounts, corporate bonuses, exchange or scrappage incentives, among others. All Maruti Suzuki Arena models, with the exception of the Ertiga MPV and the new-generation Dzire, qualify for these offers.

Continuing updates to the WagonR has helped it not just remain relevant but stay enormously popular in India. It continues to be one of the best selling model in the Indian market.
Continuing updates to the WagonR has helped it not just remain relevant but stay enormously popular in India. It continues to be one of the best selling model in the Indian market.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza 

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza ranks among the top-selling sub-compact SUVs in India, offering a maximum benefit of 42,000. It includes a cash discount of up to 10,000, along with an exchange bonus of 15,000 or a scrappage bonus of 25,000. The automatic and manual petrol variants, specifically the Brezza Zxi and Zxi Plus, qualify for a cash discount of 10,000. However, the CNG variants do not have any promotional offers.

(Also read: Maruti Alto K10, Eeco, WagonR and Celerio gets 6 airbags as standard)

Maruti Suzuki S-Presso

The Maruti Suzuki S-Presso offers a total benefit of 62,100, which comprises a cash discount of up to 35,000, an exchange bonus of up to 15,000, or a scrappage bonus of 25,000. Additionally, there is a corporate discount of 2,100 available. The highest consumer offers are provided for the AMT variants of the vehicle, while the petrol manual and CNG variants receive offers of up to 57,100.

Maruti Suzuki Swift

The Maruti Suzuki Swift is currently available with a total benefit of 50,000, which comprises a cash discount of 25,000, an exchange bonus of 15,000, or a scrappage bonus of up to 25,000. Similar to other models, it does not offer any corporate discount. The Swift Lxi variant is eligible for a cash discount of 25,000, while the Vxi, Vxi Plus, Zxi, and Zxi Plus variants receive discounts of 20,000. Additionally, the Blitz Editions are being provided with accessory kits at reduced prices.

(Also read: Maruti Suzuki making production lines flexible, aims to roll out both ICE and EVs)

Maruti Suzuki Alto K-10

The Maruti Suzuki Alto K10 offers a total benefit of up to 67,100. This entry-level compact hatchback includes a cash discount of up to 40,000. Additionally, it provides an exchange bonus of up to 15,000 or a scrappage bonus of 25,000. A corporate discount of 2,100 is also available. The maximum benefits are applicable to the AMT variants, while the petrol manual and CNG trims can receive benefits of up to 62,100.

Maruti Suzuki Celerio

The Maruti Suzuki Celerio offers a maximum benefit of 67,100, which comprises a cash discount of up to 40,000. Additionally, customers can receive an exchange bonus of up to 15,000 or a scrappage bonus of up to 25,000. Furthermore, a corporate discount of up to 2,100 is also available. For the CNG variants of this hatchback, the cash discount is slightly reduced to 35,000, resulting in total benefits of up to 62,100. 

(Also read: Maruti calls for small car revival to drive auto growth, banks on exports for near-term gains)

Maruti Suzuki WagonR

The Maruti Suzuki WagonR offers the most substantial benefits among all Arena models, with total advantages reaching up to 67,100. This includes a cash discount of up to 40,000. Additionally, customers can receive an exchange bonus of up to 15,000 or a scrappage bonus of up to 25,000. Furthermore, a corporate discount of 2,100 is also available. These promotions apply to both the 1.0-litre and 1.2-litre engine variants of the hatchback, as well as both transmission options. The AMT variant equipped with a 1.2-litre petrol engine qualifies for all the aforementioned benefits. In contrast, the petrol-manual and CNG variants, similar to the Maruti Suzuki S-Presso, offer reduced benefits totaling up to 62,100.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Maruti Suzuki offering up to 72,100 benefits on Arena models
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telegu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Thursday, May 15, 2025
Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On