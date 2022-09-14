Maruti Suzuki's WagonR 2nd most sold car in India in August: Report

Maruti Suzuki's WagonR was the second most sold car in India in August. According to a report by HT's sister publication Live Hindustan, WagonR sold 18,398 units in August.

The new WagonR was launched by Maruti in February this year. Interested customers can buy the hatchback at a starting price of ₹5,44,500 and the price goes up to 7,08,000, the above report added.

It is available in a total of 11 models in petrol and CNG starting from Tour till ZXI.

The advanced models of Wagon R have an Auto Gear Shift (AGS) that enables drivers experience an advanced blend of comfort and technology, with a drive that is effortless.

The New WagonR is powered by the K-series engine, which is equipped with start-stop technology.

The Maruti hatchback is available in nine colours- Solid White, MET. Megma Grey Plus Black, Poolside Blue, Prime Galland Red, Magma Grey, Silky Silver, Nutmeg Brown and Prime Gallant Red Plus Black.

When it comes to the car's interiors, the New WagonR has a spacious cabin and boot, steering mounted controls, a 7-inch SmartPlay studio system, smartphone navigation and a seven-speaker audio system. It also has dual front airbags and Anti-lock braking (ABS) with the Electronic Brake Force Distribution (EBD)

In August, WagonR sales managed to surpass two more Maruti Suzuki cars- Alto and Vitara Brezza- that sold 14,388 and 15,193 units respectively.

The most sold car in India last month was by Maruti again- the New Age Baleno that sold 18,418 units.