Maruti Suzuki Victoris SUV: Top 5 standout features of the new Arena flagship

Maruti Suzuki has unveiled the Victoris as its new flagship SUV for the Arena dealership network. Positioned as a global product with exports planned for over 100 countries, the Maruti Suzuki Victoris is offered with petrol, CNG and strong hybrid powertrain options. More importantly, it has secured a 5-star Bharat NCAP rating, making it one of the safest models in the manufacturer’s lineup. If you are considering the new SUV, here are the five standout features of the Maruti Suzuki Victoris that you should know about: The all-new Maruti Suzuki Victoris will directly take on the likes of the Hyundai Creta and Kia Seltos in the compact SUV segment

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Modern digital cockpit

The Victoris SUV brings a premium digital cabin experience with a 10.25-inch driver’s display paired with a large touchscreen infotainment unit. The system is loaded with more than 35 pre-installed apps, supports Alexa voice commands, and is enabled for over-the-air (OTA) software updates. It also supports Suzuki Connect with over 60 connected features.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Premium creature comforts

The cabin is designed to offer a premium in-car experience, with highlights including ambient lighting with 64 colour options, an 8-way powered and ventilated driver’s seat, and a dual-pane sunroof. Occupants further benefit from a PM 2.5 air filter, which helps improve air quality inside the SUV. The Victoris also features a smart gesture-powered tailgate, making it easier for owners to load cargo into the trunk.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Interior experience

To enhance passenger experience on the go, Maruti Suzuki has equipped the Victoris SUV with an 8-speaker Infinity surround sound system featuring Dolby Atmos. This, combined with the broad suite of infotainment options, makes it so that entertainment is one of the SUV’s key highlights for long journeys or city commutes.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Design highlights

On the outside, the Victoris adopts a sporty and upright stance. It features slim LED headlamps connected by a chrome strip running across the nose and full-width sleek LED taillamps at the rear. The SUV will be offered in 10 exterior colours, including new Mystic Green and Eternal Blue options, and will come with two alloy wheel finishes.

Maruti Suzuki Victoris: Level-2 ADAS and more

The Maruti Suzuki Victoris features 6 airbags, electronic stability control (ESC), and pedestrian protection systems as standard. It also offers a 360-degree camera, a heads-up display, and Level-2 ADAS functions that the company says have been tuned for Indian driving conditions. Combined with its 5-star safety rating from Bharat NCAP, these features give the SUV a strong safety profile.