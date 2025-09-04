Maruti Suzuki Victoris to Hyundai Creta Knight Edition: Indian passenger vehicle industry starts September with a bang

The Indian passenger vehicle industry started the month of September with a bang. Despite registering sluggish sales in August, continuing for four consecutive months, the very first week of September witnessed a plethora of exciting debuts and announcements in favour of the Indian passenger vehicle market. The month started with the unveiling of Maruti Suzuki Victoris, the launch of the Hyundai Creta King Edition. The momentum is slated to continue, as in this month, there are several other car launches lined up, which include the VinFast VF6 and VinFast VF7. September 2025 started with a bang for the Indian passenger vehicle market.(Bloomberg)

Apart from the car launches, the Indian passenger vehicle industry has witnessed a major move by the GST Council, as it has reduced the tax rates on PVs, especially the small cars. The new tax regime is slated to be enforced from September 22.

Here is a quick look at the key events that happened in the Indian passenger vehicle industry in early September 2025.

Maruti Suzuki unveiled its latest mid-size SUV Victoris, the flagship model from the Arena range of products. The Victoris is slated to go on sale soon. Ahead of that, the carmaker has already opened bookings for the SUV. It comes with a fresh design, a host of advanced technology-aided upmarket and class-leading features, as well as a powerful range of powertrain options, including hybrids.

As the Hyundai Creta completed 10 years in India, the carmaker launched the Creta King, King Knight and the King Limited Edition to mark the milestone. This trio of special editions gets several exterior, interior and feature enhancements. The Creta King, King Limited Edition, and King Knight arrive as the SUV’s latest iterations, aiming to keep the brand’s blockbuster fresh in an increasingly crowded mid-size market.

In an attempt to boost domestic consumption and eventually revive the economy, the GST Council has approved the reduction of GST rates across different segments. Passenger vehicles, too, have received benefits due to this. The majority of the cars across different powertrains will now be taxed at 18%, down from 28% tax. Some bigger cars will be taxed at 40%, but even that is lower than the total tax incidence that the pre-revision era of GST commanded.