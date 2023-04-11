Maruti Swift is best-selling car in March 2023. Check top 10 list

India’s largest automaker Maruti remains dominant in the hatchback segment with its bestsellers like Swift, WagonR and Baleno. In March 2023, Maruti Suzuki Brezza cemented its position as India's top-selling SUV by staying ahead of rival Tata Nexon. 2021 Maruti Swift gets three new dual tone options.

The only other automobile manufacturer with more than one model making it to the list is Tata Motors. Only one model, Creta, from Hyundai - the second biggest carmaker in India - was part of the list.

According to a report by HT Auto, these are the 10 most popular automobiles sold in March:

Maruti Swift

Maruti Suzuki Swift recorded a roughly 30% rise in sales in 2023, in comparison to March 2022. Securing the top position with 17,599 units sold in March this year, Swift had sold 13,623 units last year in the same month. February, however, saw slightly higher sales for the popular hatchback at 18,412 units.

Maruti WagonR

Although March 2023 sales saw a dip of 30% compared to last year, the boxy hatchback is still a crowd favourite by bagging the second position on the list with 17,305 units sold. In February this year, the automaker sold 16,889 WagonR cars. The vehicle had recently achieved one-star rating at the Global NCAP crash tests.

Maruti Brezza

The sub-compact SUV, launched last year, secured the third place on the list and continued its reign as India's favourite SUV by ending the financial year. Brezza’s sales in March increased to 16,227 from 15,787 in February. In March 2022, the carmaker had sold 12,439 Vitara Brezzas (old generation), recording a 30 per cent increase in sales this year.

Maruti Baleno

The February bestseller is three places down at the fourth position in March with 16,187 units of the new generation Baleno sold last month. This is a 10 per cent rise when compared to sales in March 2022. In February this year, 18,592 Balenos had found buyers.

Tata Nexon

Although no longer the number one SUV in India, Tata Nexon still remains a strong leader in the segment. Set for a facelift, Nexon marked a marginal growth of 3% in sales by selling 14,769 SUVs in March this year. The number is 855 units more than the February 2023 sales.

Hyundai Creta

The only Hyundai model to feature on the top 10 list, Creta saw a 33 per cent increase in sales over the year. A constant chart topper in the compact SUV segment, the Korean company sold 14,026 units last month, up from 10,421 units sold in February.

Maruti Dzire

The sole sedan which made it to the top-seller list, Dzire’s sales plunged 28 per cent in the past year, even though it clocked 13,394 sales in March. The sub-compact model is considered a rival to Honda Amaze and Hyundai Aura, among others.

Maruti Eeco

Sticking out as an odd one in the list, Eeco found 11,995 buyers last month. The utility van ended the financial year at the eighth position securing a 30 per cent year-on-year sales growth.

Tata Punch

Sales of the smallest SUV have marginally risen from March 2022 at 10,894 units in March this year. delivered across the country. In contrast, February saw slightly higher numbers with 11,169 cars delivered.

Maruti Grand Vitara

10,045 consumers bought Grand Vitara, which now comes fitted with a CNG kit, last month. The compact SUV edged out Kia Seltos to bag the second best-selling position in its segment. A rival to Hyundai Creta, the Maruti car plans to push its sales growth soon.

