Meet the Aurus Senat: What makes Vladimir Putin's armoured limousine so special?

Russian President Vladimir Putin will be touching down in New Delhi on Thursday for a two-day state visit from December 4 to 5, 2025, marking his first trip to India in four years, and naturally, he aims to arrive in style. His car of choice is the Aurus Senat Limousine, Russia’s official presidential state carand arguably one of the most intimidating luxury vehicles. If there was ever a James Bond villain who preferred diplomatic summits over rooftop chases, this would be his ride. Russian President Vladimir Putin is making a 2-day state visit to India and will be travelling with his Aurus Senat limousine

Aurus Senat: Russia’s Rolling Fortress

The Aurus Senat Limousine is the official presidential state car for Russia, built on a scalable Unified Modular Platform

Putin’s Aurus Senat is a stretched-out, heavily armoured version of the limousine developed by Aurus Motors in Moscow. Inspired by the Soviet-era ZIS-110, the Senat carries an old-school limousine stance with modern-day levels of fortification that can probably survive a meteor shower. Driven by a 4.4-litre V8 engine under the hood, it makes up to 598 bhp and 880 Nm of torque, while an 850-bhp V12 is available from the manufacturer for days when global politics requires more horsepower.

The India Connection

The Senat Limousine comes with leather-lined interiors, ambient lighting and a premium wooden trim with fire extinguishing and air filtering systems

This is not the first time we see the Senat in an Indian context. At the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation Summit in Tianjin, PM Narendra Modi and Putin reportedly spent over an hour inside the car, possibly discussing geopolitics.

But the limo has appeared in the public eye multiple times prior, and not for the best of reasons. Putin gifted two different models to Kim Jong Un in 2024, a gesture that raised eyebrows globally as it goes against UN sanctions on North Korea.

What is Aurus Motors?

The Senat Limousine rides on 20-inch bulletproof wheels and offers high-level ballistic protection

Aurus Motors itself is a relatively young company that was founded in 2018 as a state limousine manufacturer before opening to the public in 2021. Today, its ultra-luxury models are owned by a handful of world leaders, including Turkmenistan’s Serdar and Gurbanguly Berdimuhamedow.

The 2-day agenda

During the visit, Putin and Prime Minister Modi are set to hold wide-ranging talks as part of the 23rd India-Russia Annual Summit. But for automobile enthusiasts, the big headline may be the rare chance to see the Aurus Senat cruising on Indian roads, a limousine so serious, it makes most luxury cars look like eager interns.