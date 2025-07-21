Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe to launch on August 12 in India

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe will come to India on August 12, 2025, as the second CLE model to arrive in the market following the CLE 300 Cabriolet. Internationally launched in December 2024, the performance-oriented luxury coupe has been designed to replace both the C-Class and E-Class coupes and strengthen the AMG performance line in the Indian market. It has a far uglier face than the CLE Cabriolet and is powered by an inline-six turbo-petrol engine. Get Launch Updates on Mercedes-Benz CLE Coupe Notify me The upcoming Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe rivals the BMW M2 and the Audi RS5.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Design

The Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe adorns the signature AMG Panamericana front grille with vertical slats, accompanied by sporty LEDs on either side. The front bumper is more menacing than that of the CLE Cabriolet, with a large air dam, while the coupe receives flared fenders to widen its stance. The rear section has a glossy black rear diffuser with a quad-exhaust unit. Mercedes is likely to equip the CLE 53 Coupe with 19-inch wheels, with 20-inch wheels as an optional fitment.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Cabin and features

The AMG CLE 53 Coupe borrows its interior layout from the CLE Cabriolet but also includes AMG-specific touches, including the AMG 3-spoke steering wheel trimmed in Alcantara. Leather and Alcantara have been employed throughout the interior by Mercedes, paired with red stitching for a sporty appearance. The inside receives an all-black colour scheme with carbon fibre trim.

Mercedes-AMG continues to be steadfast when it comes to the feature list, and for this purpose, the CLE 53 Coupe comes with a wide, high-end tech package. It receives a vertical 11.9-inch infotainment screen that is integrated into the centre console and a distinct 12.3-inch digital instrument cluster. The coupe has wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto, as well as various other creature comforts like electric seats with memory function, wireless charging, heads-up display, 64-colour ambient lighting, and a Burmester sound system.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Specs

The AMG CLE 53 Coupe comes with a 3.0-litre twin turborcharged inline-six engine combined with a 48V mild-hybrid system. Together, the powertrain produces 449 bhp and 560 Nm of torque, with 40 Nm more in Overboost mode. The power is sent to all four wheels through a 9-speed automatic transmission and the 4Matic AWD system. With this, the coupe accelerates from rest to 100 kmph in 4.2 seconds, with its top speed being electronically limited to 250 kmph. This is raises to 270 kmph with the optional AMG Performance Package.

Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 4Matic+ Coupe: Expected price

Currently, no official information about the price of Mercedes-AMG CLE 53 Coupe in India is available. We anticipate it being positioned above the previous C-Class Coupe with an ex-showroom price of approximately ₹2 crore. It should closely compete with the BMW M2, currently priced in India from ₹1.03 crore (ex-showroom).