Mercedes-Benz drives in GLB, EQB models in India

Published on Dec 02, 2022 02:29 PM IST

The Mercedes-Benz EQB is the second all-electric SUV from Mercedes-Benz India, after the EQC.
PTI | | Posted by Singh Rahul Sunilkumar

Mercedes-Benz India on Friday launched two seven seater sports utility vehicles - GLB and EQB - in the country priced between 63.8 lakh and 74.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Price of Mercedes-Benz GLB and EQB in India

The three trims of the GLB range are priced at 63.8 lakh, 66.8 lakh and 69.8 lakh respectively.

The full electric EQB 300 4MATIC is tagged at 74.5 lakh.

"Both these SUVs are highly versatile, spacious and ideal for large nuclear families requiring extra space and a pair of seats, for the pre-teens or even pets," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement.

For the first time, the company is offering three powertrains, a petrol, diesel, and an electric for customers, he noted.

ALSO READ: Mercedes launches EQS 580, first ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car

"The launch of the EQB is also a significant step towards our vision of transitioning to a climate neutral fleet gradually, with four luxury EVs in the Mercedes-Benz India portfolio," Schwenk said.

The Pune-based automaker said it has set up 30 ultra-fast chargers across the country and there will be 10 more by the end of this year.

