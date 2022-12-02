Mercedes-Benz drives in GLB, EQB models in India

Mercedes-Benz India on Friday launched two seven seater sports utility vehicles - GLB and EQB - in the country priced between ₹63.8 lakh and ₹74.5 lakh (ex-showroom).

Price of Mercedes-Benz GLB and EQB in India

The three trims of the GLB range are priced at ₹63.8 lakh, ₹66.8 lakh and ₹69.8 lakh respectively.

The full electric EQB 300 4MATIC is tagged at ₹74.5 lakh.

"Both these SUVs are highly versatile, spacious and ideal for large nuclear families requiring extra space and a pair of seats, for the pre-teens or even pets," Mercedes-Benz India Managing Director & CEO Martin Schwenk said in a statement.

For the first time, the company is offering three powertrains, a petrol, diesel, and an electric for customers, he noted.

"The launch of the EQB is also a significant step towards our vision of transitioning to a climate neutral fleet gradually, with four luxury EVs in the Mercedes-Benz India portfolio," Schwenk said.

The Pune-based automaker said it has set up 30 ultra-fast chargers across the country and there will be 10 more by the end of this year.