Home / Car Bike / Mercedes launches EQS 580, first ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car

Mercedes launches EQS 580, first ‘Made in India’ luxury electric car

car bike
Published on Oct 01, 2022 12:54 PM IST

The model was launched by Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Friday. Assembled at the company's Chakan plant near Pune, it has a starting price of ₹1.55 crore (ex-showroom).

The ‘Made in India’ Mercedes Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 was launched by Union minister Nitin Gadkari.
The ‘Made in India’ Mercedes Mercedes-Benz EQS 580 was launched by Union minister Nitin Gadkari.
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Mercedes-Benz has debuted EQS 580, the first luxury electric car fully manufactured in India. Launched on Friday by Union road transport minister Nitin Gadkari EQS 580 was developed at the company's Chakan plant near Pune, also a first for the German auto giant outside its native country.

“The ‘Made in India’ EQS 580 4M was rolled out by honourable Union Minister, Shri. @nitin_gadkari ji at Mercedes-Benz India Chakan plant. He toured the state-of-the-art facility, which is now home to India’s first luxury EV. Made in India For India,” Mercedes-Benz India wrote on Twitter.

857kms in single charge

As per Mercedes, EQS 580 offers a range of up to 857kms in a single charge. The company's fourteenth model made in India, it has a 107.8kWh battery pack, and is powered by electric motors, one each on front and rear axle. The combined output of the motors is 855Nm torque and 523bhp power.

Top speed of 210kmph

The car has a top speed of 210kmph, and takes around 4 seconds to go from 0 to 100kmph. It has a system which supports DC fast charging of 200kW.

MBUX Hyperscreen

Its features include an MBUX Hyperscreen with 3 massive high-definition displays; head-up display, massage function for front seats, Burmester 3D surround system, air filtration system, 9 airbags etc.

Bookings open

Mercedes is accepting bookings at 25 lakh for EQS 580, which can be recharged for 300kms in about 15 minutes at a quick charging station. The car is available at a starting price of 1.55 crore (ex-showroom).

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
mercedes
mercedes

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 01, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out