MG Cyberster, the all-electric sports car, is now available for booking

JSW MG Motor India has begun taking reservations for its all-electric sports car, the Cyberster. This electric vehicle made its debut in India at the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 and is set to launch in the Indian market in the near future. The Cyberster will be available for purchase through the newly established MG Select dealerships. The MG Motor's' two-seater Cyberster will hit showrooms in China in 2023 before arriving in the UK and Europe in the middle of next year.(MG Motor)

MG Cyberster: Specs

The two-seater electric roadster features dual electric motors, each powering one axle to ensure optimal power distribution across all four wheels. It is delivers a peak power output of 510 bhp and a maximum torque of 725 Nm. According to the manufacturer, the MG Cyberster can sprint from 0 to 100 km/h in just 3.2 seconds. The vehicle is powered by a 77 kWh lithium-ion battery pack, which can provide a range of up to 570 km on a single charge.

In the international market, the brand also offers a rear-wheel drive variant equipped with a 64 kWh battery pack, boasting a claimed range of 519 km. This electric motor is rated to generate a maximum power output of 295 bhp.

MG Cyberster: Features

The MG Cyberster stands out with its innovative fully digital triple-screen setup, which is a key selling point of its interior. This setup includes a 7.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display, a fully digital instrument cluster, and an additional screen that seamlessly connects the dashboard to the center console, where the air conditioning controls are located. The car features sporty seating and a multi-spoke flat-bottom steering wheel, which incorporates controls for the instrument cluster and audio system. A launch control dial is conveniently placed on the steering wheel, and the electric vehicle is equipped with paddle shifters for adjusting regeneration settings.

Moreover, the MG Cyberster is designed with an electrically operated and foldable roof, six-way heated seats that are electrically adjustable and come with a memory function, as well as an eight-speaker Bose sound system. It also includes a Level-2 Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) suite, further enhancing its safety capabilities.