MG Majestor bookings open at ₹41,000: Top 5 things to know about the flagship SUV
Positioned above the Gloster, the MG Majestor brings a ladder-frame chassis, triple differential lock and premium three-row cabin.
JSW MG Motor India has finally unveiled the MG Majestor in India. Positioned above the Gloster, this is the Chinese-owned British brand’s new flagship SUV on our shores. With bookings now open at ₹41,000 through MG’s official website, the Majestor becomes the fifth ICE SUV in the company’s portfolio, joining the Hector, Hector Plus, Astor and Gloster. Here are five key highlights you should know about the newly revealed MG Majestor.
1. 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel with 4WD capability
The Majestor draws power from a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel mill that produces 215 bhp and 478 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels.
The Majestor further features an adaptive 2H-4H system and multiple terrain modes, including Normal, Sand, Rock, Mud and Snow. MG has also equipped the SUV with a triple differential lock, a first in its segment, and it boasts a water-wading capacity of 810 mm.
2. Bold, upright SUV design
The Majestor adopts a split headlamp setup with Dragon Eye LED DRLs and vertically stacked LED headlamps housed within the lower bumper. It brings an upright and boxy stance, with pronounced wheel arches and a high bonnet line. A mosaic-style front grille, sculpted hood, chunky bumpers and a skid plate further define its rugged appeal.
The SUV rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and gets black wheel arch cladding, roof rails and chrome-finished side steps. At the rear, connected LED tail lamps and prominent ‘Morris Garages’ and ‘Majestor’ badging complete the look.
3. Three-row layout with premium cabin features
The Majestor is offered in both six- and seven-seater variants. The cabin features a smoked ebony theme with leather upholstery and multi-mode massage seats with eight patterns. The dashboard is equipped with a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen while the driver gets treated to a digital cluster.
Creature comforts include ventilated seats for both the first and second rows, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker JBL audio system, 64-colour ambient lighting and three-zone automatic climate control. The driver’s seat offers 12-way power adjustment with memory, while additional amenities include dual wireless chargers, a 220V power outlet and a gesture-operated tailgate. The SUV also offers 343 litres of boot space with the third row in use, which expands to 1,350 litres when folded.
4. Connected tech and experiential modes
MG has partnered with Reliance Jio for enhanced connected car capabilities. The SUV’s i-SMART system includes a Bluetooth-enabled digital key along with two new modes: Valet Mode and Quiet Mode. The former secures personal information and generates a trip summary after use, while the latter selectively reduces audio output in certain zones for passenger comfort.
5. Ladder-frame chassis with Level 2 ADAS
Built on a high-tensile ladder-frame chassis, the Majestor is engineered for structural rigidity and impact resistance. Safety features include six airbags, a 360-degree camera, hill-hold and hill-descent control systems. It also comes equipped with a Level 2 ADAS package including features such as lane keep assist, adaptive cruise control, automatic emergency braking and intelligent headlamp control.