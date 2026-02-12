MG Majestor bookings open at ₹41,000: Top 5 things to know about the flagship SUV

The SUV is powered by a 2.0-litre twin-turbo diesel engine producing 215 bhp and 478 Nm

The Majestor draws power from a 2.0-litre twin-turbocharged diesel mill that produces 215 bhp and 478 Nm of torque. The engine is paired with an 8-speed automatic gearbox that sends power to all four wheels. The Majestor further features an adaptive 2H-4H system and multiple terrain modes, including Normal, Sand, Rock, Mud and Snow. MG has also equipped the SUV with a triple differential lock, a first in its segment, and it boasts a water-wading capacity of 810 mm. 2. Bold, upright SUV design

The front fascia features Dragon Eye LED DRLs and vertically stacked LED headlamps

The Majestor adopts a split headlamp setup with Dragon Eye LED DRLs and vertically stacked LED headlamps housed within the lower bumper. It brings an upright and boxy stance, with pronounced wheel arches and a high bonnet line. A mosaic-style front grille, sculpted hood, chunky bumpers and a skid plate further define its rugged appeal. The SUV rides on 19-inch alloy wheels and gets black wheel arch cladding, roof rails and chrome-finished side steps. At the rear, connected LED tail lamps and prominent ‘Morris Garages’ and ‘Majestor’ badging complete the look.

3. Three-row layout with premium cabin features

Inside, the Majestor gets a dual-screen layout with a 12.3-inch infotainment display

The Majestor is offered in both six- and seven-seater variants. The cabin features a smoked ebony theme with leather upholstery and multi-mode massage seats with eight patterns. The dashboard is equipped with a 12.3-inch infotainment touchscreen while the driver gets treated to a digital cluster.

The SUV offers ventilated seats for the first and second rows along with a panoramic sunroof

Creature comforts include ventilated seats for both the first and second rows, wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, a panoramic sunroof, a 12-speaker JBL audio system, 64-colour ambient lighting and three-zone automatic climate control. The driver’s seat offers 12-way power adjustment with memory, while additional amenities include dual wireless chargers, a 220V power outlet and a gesture-operated tailgate. The SUV also offers 343 litres of boot space with the third row in use, which expands to 1,350 litres when folded. (Also read: JSW MG Motor India records 9% YoY growth in January 2026) 4. Connected tech and experiential modes

MG’s i-SMART system includes a digital key, Valet Mode and Quiet Mode

MG has partnered with Reliance Jio for enhanced connected car capabilities. The SUV’s i-SMART system includes a Bluetooth-enabled digital key along with two new modes: Valet Mode and Quiet Mode. The former secures personal information and generates a trip summary after use, while the latter selectively reduces audio output in certain zones for passenger comfort. 5. Ladder-frame chassis with Level 2 ADAS

