MG Windsor EV long-range variant in pipeline, to get a 50.6 kWh battery pack

MG Windsor EV has become the key model from the automaker in 2024. The electric car that was launched with a battery-as-a-subscription (BaaS) program now comes powered by a 38 kWh battery pack. However, with the rising demand and sales numbers, MG has now decided to bring a long-range variant of the EV, which will come powered by a bigger battery pack. MG Windsor EV will soon receive a long-range variant, which will be powered by a 50.6 kWh battery pack and promise up to 460 km range on a full charge.

The MG Windsor EV long-range variant is expected to hit the market sometime next month. It would come powered by a 50.6 kWh battery pack, which would allow the electric car to run up to 460 kilometres on a single charge. This will put the upcoming version of Windsor EV on par with the MG ZS EV.

Powering the upcoming variant of the MG Windsor EV would be a front-wheel drivetrain, which will be capable of churning out 131.3 bhp peak power and 200 Nm of maximum torque. The upcoming variant of the MG Windsor EV is expected to run at a top speed of 175 kmph, which is exactly the same as the existing Windsor EV. The EV currently comes promising 20-100 per cent charge in seven hours, while using a DC fast charger, it can be topped up from 30 per cent to 80 per cent in 30 minutes.

With a bigger battery pack, the upcoming long-range version of the MG Windsor EV would come commanding a premium of ₹4 lakh over the existing model's top trim. In that case, the upcoming long version of Windsor EV would come directly challenging the electric SUVs like Tata Curvv.ev and the Mahindra BE6.

MG has tasted pretty good success with the Windsor EV in the Indian market within a short span after its launch. Now, the auto company aims to continue that momentum and leverage the rising demand for electric vehicles with the upcoming long-range variant of the EV.