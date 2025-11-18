Most affordable 250 cc bikes for beginners in 2025

Looking to get started on two wheels without breaking the bank? A 250 cc bike is often the sweet spot for new riders — offering enough power to keep things exciting, while remaining manageable and beginner-friendly. In this listicle, we’ll take a look at the five most affordable 250 cc bikes that combine affordability and rider-friendly features, making them ideal choices for first-time owners. Whether you’re commuting around town or planning weekend rides, these picks can help you get rolling confidently and comfortably. The Gixxer SF 250 does attract a lot of attention on the road because of the MotoGP-inspired colour scheme.

5 Most affordable 250 cc bikes for beginners Bike Price (Ex-showroom) Bajaj Pulsar N250 ₹ 1.33 lakh Hero Xtreme 250R ₹ 1.66 lakh Bajaj Dominar 250 ₹ 1.77 lakh Suzuki V-Strom SX ₹ 1.98 lakh Suzuki Gixxer 250 ₹ 2.14 lakh Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 ₹ 2.22 lakh View All Prev Next

Bajaj Pulsar N250

₹ 1.33 lakh ex-showroom

Bajaj Pulsar N250 in new red and white colour scheme

The Pulsar is one of the most popular nameplates in the Indian market. The Pulsar N250 is the flagship model that the brand sells and is also one of the most affordable 250 cc motorcycles that a person can get in the Indian market. Powering the motorcycle is a 250 cc air-oil cooled engine that puts out 24.5 PS of max power and a peak torque output of 21.5 Nm. The engine is smooth, torquey and performs really well in the city conditions. It comes mated to a 5-speed gearbox.

Hero Xtreme 250R

₹ 1.66 lakh ex-showroom

It is the rear from which the Xtreme 250R looks striking because Hero has moved the number plate holder to the tyre hugger.

Hero MotoCorp's first 250 cc bike is the Xtreme 250R. It looks very muscular, and once you are in the saddle, from the proportions, you'd feel it is a much larger motorcycle. It uses a 250 cc liquid-cooled engine that puts out 30 PS and 25 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. The engine is rev-happy, and it accelerates quickly as well. In fact, Hero says that the Xtreme 250R is the quickest motorcycle in the segment to accelerate from 0-60 kmph.

Bajaj Dominar 250

₹ 1.77 lakh ex-showroom

The engine on Dominar 250 is shared with KTM 250 Duke but it is in a different state of tune.

Bajaj didn't find the success that they were looking for with the Dominar 400. So, they decided to scale it down and make a more affordable version of the Dominar, hoping that it would pick up in the market. Priced at ₹1.77 lakh ex-showroom, the Dominar 250 shares its engine with the KTM 250 Duke. However, it has been retuned.

₹ 2.14 lakh/ ₹ 2.22 lakh ex-showroom

The Gixxer 250 and Gixxer SF 250 share the same underpinnings.

Then there are the Gixxer twins. These are the bikes for someone who is a bit of an enthusiast. The Gixxer 250 is the naked streetfighter, whereas the SF version gets a full fairing. The 250 cc oil-cooled engine produces 27.9 PS and 22.5 Nm. The engine is smooth, linear and delivers the power in the top-end and it is rev-happy as well, so it is quite fun to ride.

₹ 1.98 lakh ex-showroom

The Suzuki V-Strom SX now gets four new colours with refreshed decals for a fresh look

Finally, there is the V-Strom SX. The engine on duty is the same one as the Gixxer 250. But where the V-Strom SX is different is the capability. It is designed to cover long distances. Once again, the engine is smooth, the ergonomics are comfortable, and so is the seat. So, if someone wants to enter touring, the V-Strom SX is one of the safest bets for him or her.