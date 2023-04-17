New US tax credit rules narrow the list of eligible EVs

Ten electric or plug-in hybrid vehicles will be eligible for a $7,500 US tax credit, while another seven could get $3,750 under new federal rules that go into effect on Tuesday. To be eligible, electric vehicles or plug-ins have to be manufactured in North America.(Representative image)

Read here: Tesla slashes prices of Model 3, Model Y vehicles in Singapore

But under the Treasury Department rules and other provisions of last year's Inflation Reduction Act, most of the more than 60 electric or plug-in hybrids on sale in the US won't get any tax credits.

That could slow acceptance of electric vehicles and could delay reaching President Joe Biden's ambitious goal that half of new passenger vehicles sold in the US run on electricity by 2030.

The new rules, which govern how much battery minerals and parts can come from countries that don't have free trade agreements with the US, bumped nine vehicles off the tax credit eligibility list that went into effect January 1.

The 10 vehicles eligible for the full $7,500 credit are Tesla's Model 3 Performance model, the Tesla Model Y, Ford's F-150 Lightning pickup, the Chrysler Pacifica and the Lincoln Aviator Grand Touring plug-in hybrids. Also, General Motors will have five models eligible this year including its top-selling Chevrolet Bolt and Bolt EUV, as well as the Cadillac Lyriq, the Chevrolet Silverado electric pickup and the upcoming Chevy Equinox small SUV.

The seven models that could get a $3,750 credit include the Jeep Wrangler and Grand Cherokee plug-ins, Ford's Mustang Mach-E SUV, Escape plug-in and E-Transit electric van, the Lincoln Corsair Grand Touring plug-in and the standard range rear-wheel-drive version of Tesla's Model 3.

To be eligible, electric vehicles or plug-ins have to be manufactured in North America. SUVs and trucks can't have a sticker price greater than $80,000, while cars can't sticker for more than $55,000. There also are income limits for buyers.

The Treasury Department says the new list shows that families who want to buy an electric or plug-in vehicle “will continue to have a number of options to receive a full or partial tax credit in the near term" under rules designed to build electric vehicle production and a supply chain in the US.

Read here: Auto Shanghai show 2023 to present intense competition in electric car segment

Many of the vehicles that aren't eligible for the credit are made outside of North American, but their manufacturers are building assembly and battery plants in the US.