New-gen Kia Seltos likely to launch in India in December

Kia is reportedly preparing to showcase the next-generation Seltos SUV later this year, with its global reveal expected sometime in December, according to information emerging from industry sources. The upcoming model, internally codenamed SP3, is said to mark a major evolution over the first-generation SUV that was first launched in 2019. The second-gen Kia Seltos is likely to sport a boxier, Telluride-like design.(Autodaily forum)

Once introduced, the new Seltos will continue to take on similar mid-size SUVs that have increasingly grown feature-rich and diverse. Its expected rivals include the Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara, Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Citroen C3X, Volkswagen Taigun, and Skoda Kushaq. The segment has become one of the most competitive in India, with each manufacturer focusing on technology, design, and efficiency to attract buyers.

What kind of design can you expect in the upcoming Kia Seltos?

The next-generation Seltos is expected to adopt a completely new design language, departing from the current model’s sleek crossover styling. Inspired by Kia’s latest global SUVs, such as the EV5 and Telluride, the SUV is likely to feature:

A more upright and boxy stance

A wide grille with vertical slats, similar to the Telluride’s styling direction

Sharper body contours and a more muscular overall profile

The second-gen Kia Seltos is expected to get new split-styled headlamps.(Autodaily)

These changes are expected to give the SUV a more robust, SUV-oriented character while maintaining Kia’s distinct visual identity.

What changes and features are expected inside the cabin of the upcoming Kia Seltos?

Inside, the new Seltos is expected to offer a completely reworked cabin focusing on premium materials and modern interfaces. The design could feature a cleaner dashboard layout, improved ergonomics, and more room for passengers.

Expected interior highlights include:

Upgraded dashboard design with dual-screen display setup

Higher-quality upholstery and soft-touch finishes

Improved cabin insulation and seating comfort

Enhanced connectivity through an updated infotainment system

Expanded suite of connected car technologies and convenience features

The focus appears to be on offering a more refined, technology-driven cabin that appeals to both family and urban buyers.

What are the expected powertrain options for the upcoming Kia Seltos?

Reports suggest that the new Seltos will share its underlying platform with the Hyundai Creta, enabling it to accommodate a range of engine options. While details remain unconfirmed, the India-spec version is expected to include petrol and diesel powertrains, continuing from the current lineup.

Expected timeline and pricing

If current reports hold up to claims, the next-generation Seltos could make its global debut this December. Pricing is expected to be slightly higher than the current model, in line with upgrades to design, technology, and performance.