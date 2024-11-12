New-gen Maruti Suzuki Dzire brings fresh air to India's sub-compact sedan market. Key highlights

Maruti Suzuki launched the fourth generation Dzire sub-compact sedan in India on November 11, at an introductory starting price of ₹6.79 lakh (ex-showroom). Available at a pricing that ranges up to ₹10.14 lakh (ex-showroom), the new generation Dzire comes with a plethora of updates, which include design changes, the addition of fresh features, and a new 1.2-litre Z series petrol engine. The fourth generation of the Maruti Suzuki Dzire launched in India on November 11, with a revamped design, fresh features and a completely new engine.

The sub-compact sedan segment in the Indian passenger vehicle market has been witnessing shrinking sales numbers over the last few years, owing to the rapidly surging demands for SUVs and crossovers. In its domain, the sedan competes with rivals such as Honda Amaze, Hyundai Aura and Tata Tigor. In fact, Maruti Suzuki is betting big on the new Dzire to revive its small car sales number in the country.

Here is a quick look at all the key highlights of the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Major design update

The 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire comes with a plethora of design updates, which are majorly visible at the front and rear. The radiator grille is larger and looks to have been inspired by Toyota Innova Crysta, while the headlamps come with LED units and integrated LED daytime running lights. The fog lamp housings too come with new design, while the front bumper have been redesigned as well. Moving to side profile, the new design alloy wheel is a notable change, while at the rear, it gets redesigned LED taillights.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Sunroof to 360-degree camera

The interior of the new Maruti Suzuki Dzire has incorporated a fresh look as well, thanks to new features. Some of the notable feature additions include a sunroof, which is the first for the Dzire. Besides this, the new sedan gets a Baleno-inspired touchscreen infotainment system that houses the display for the newly added 360-degree HD camera. Other features include automatic climate control, a new design instrument cluster among others.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: 5-star GNCAP rating

For the first time a Maruti Suzuki car has scored five-star safety rating at Global NCAP crash testing, making the Dzire one of the safest cars in India. The new Dzire gets six airbags, a 360-degree HD camera, ABS with EBD, TPMS, EPS with hill hold etc.

2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire: Completely new engine

Powering the 2024 Maruti Suzuki Dzire sedan is the same 1.20-litre Z series three-cylinder petrol engine that works under the hood of the current generation Maruti Suzuki Swift. This engine replaced the erstwhile 1.2-litre four-cylinder petrol motor. The Z12E engine churns out 80 bhp peak power and 111.7 Nm of maximum torque. Transmission options for the car include a five-speed manual gearbox and a five-speed AMT. Alongside the Dzire's petrol only variant, there is a petrol-CNG bi-fuel powertrain on offer as well.