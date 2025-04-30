New-generation Skoda Kodiaq vs rivals: Price comparison

Skoda Auto India recently introduced the new-generation Kodiaq SUV priced from ₹46.89 lakh, going up to ₹48.69 lakh (ex-showroom). The new Skoda Kodiaq brings an evolved version of the popular three-row offering, which looks and feels more premium, packing more features and even more creature comforts. That said, the premium SUV segment already has some formidable options in the same price bracket as the Kodiaq. How does it fare against the rivals? Let’s take a look. The new-generation Skoda Kodiaq is priced between ₹ 46.89 lakh and ₹ 48.69 lakh (ex-showroom)

The Toyota Fortuner is undoubtedly one of the most sought-after choices in the segment

Skoda Kodiaq vs Toyota Fortuner

The Kodiaq locks horns with the Toyota Fortuner, the undisputed leader in this space. The Fortuner is a ladder-frame-based SUV and scores better on road presence and off-road prowess. But the Kodiaq does better when it comes to a premium cabin, modern features, and more. The Fortuner is pricier, with the diesel version being the more preferred choice, which is not available on the Kodiaq. The Toyota Fortuner is priced from ₹36.33 lakh onwards, going up to ₹51.94 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). Notably, it is the top variants that are more popular on the Japanese SUV.

The Hyundai Tucson is a five-seater but is a fairly loaded offering and available at a more reasonable price point

Skoda Kodiaq vs Hyundai Tucson

The Tucson is one of the more capable SUVs on sale in India, and much like the Kodiaq, it too is a global model. The Tucson is much more loaded with features, including ADAS functionality, among other creature comforts, which the Kodiaq misses out on. The Hyundai SUV does not have a third row, but compensates for it by offering both petrol and diesel engine options paired with an automatic transmission. The new Tucson also has a slightly lower asking price in comparison, starting from ₹29.27 lakh, going up to ₹36.04 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line arrives in India as a full import as opposed to the locally assembled Kodiaq

Skoda Kodiaq vs Volkswagen Tiguan R-Line

The Kodiaq’s German cousin went on sale in India earlier this year. While both models share identical underpinnings, the Tiguan R-Line is the sportier alternative in the R Line trim. It also arrives as a full import as opposed to the locally assembled Kodiaq. The Tiguan R-Line gets a more powerful 2.0-litre turbo petrol engine along with sports seats, all-black interior and more. The Kodiaq Sportline comes close to the R-Line as an alternative, but the VW SUV commands a more premium price tag, available in a single, fully loaded trim priced at ₹49 lakh (ex-showroom).

The MG Gloster arrives with seven seats, a feature-loaded cabin, and the option of only a diesel engine

Skoda Kodiaq vs MG Gloster

The MG Gloster is another full-size SUV that brings seven-seat comfort. The Gloster arrives only with a diesel, unlike the petrol-only Kodiaq, and also gets a spacious cabin in comparison. The offering comes equipped with a host of features, including ADAS, six airbags, seven terrain modes, and so much more. The Gloster commands a more reasonable price than the flagship Skoda, priced between ₹39.57 lakh and ₹41.85 lakh (ex-showroom). JSW MG Motor India is gearing up to go even more premium in this space with the Majestor, which will arrive later in the year.

The Jeep Meridian is available in both five-seater and seven-seater options and is one of the most accessible SUVs in this space

Skoda Kodiaq vs Jeep Meridian

The most accessible three-row SUV on the list, the Jeep Meridian gets both five-seater and seven-seater options and gets a diesel engine paired to manual and automatic transmission choices. Jeep also offers 4x4 on the higher variants, bringing super off-road capability to the SUV. The Jeep Meridian starts from a super accessible ₹24.99 lakh for the five-seater version, with prices going up to ₹38.79 lakh (ex-showroom) for the top-spec Overland 4x4 AT Diesel.