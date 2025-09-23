Over 40,000 bike riders participate in Royal Enfield's One Ride

This Sunday marked the 14th edition of Royal Enfield’s One Ride, one of the largest global motorcycling events that celebrates the brand’s philosophy of Pure Motorcycling. The annual ride once again witnessed a massive turnout, with more than 40,000 riders participating across 1,500 rides in over 60 countries. Get Launch Updates on Royal Enfield Shotgun 350 Notify me Notify me Spanning 1,500 rides, the annual event united enthusiasts through camaraderie, personalized helmets, custom bikes, and responsible riding initiatives like Helmets for India, strengthening Royal Enfield’s global community.

From first-time motorcyclists to seasoned adventurers, One Ride brought together a diverse community, bound by their passion for the open road, individuality, and self-expression.

This year, riders highlighted their creativity by personalising helmets, custom motorcycles, and riding gear — turning essential safety equipment into unique expressions of personal stories. The event also emphasized responsible motorcycling through safe route planning, community mentorship, and initiatives such as Helmets for India, ensuring safety remained at the core of the celebration.

Since its inception in 2011, when it began with participation from just 14 countries and 23 Indian cities, One Ride has grown into a truly global phenomenon. The 2024 edition set a record with 41,730 riders across 66 countries, and the 2025 edition maintained this impressive momentum with a similarly massive turnout.

Royal Enfield Motoverse

Royal Enfield is preparing to take over Vagator Beach, Goa from November 21–23 with Motoverse. This year’s edition promises to be the biggest yet, with an electrifying lineup featuring Diplo and Hanumankind as the headliners. Diplo returns to bring his signature global beats and high-energy production to the stage, while Hanumankind continues to make waves with viral tracks and standout festival performances.

Expect more than just live music. Motoverse 2025 is a full cultural immersion: custom bike shows from international builders; displays of cutting-edge electric bikes including the Flying Flea and the Electric Himalayan Testbed; rich storytelling via Motoreel sessions; the Art of Motorcycling, showcasing curated visual arts; and workshops and panels featuring riding legends and personalities like Nick Sanders, Vanessa Ruck, Arun Ramdas, Maral Yazarloo, and Abhinav Bhatt.

The festival will also host the Dirt Track Club Championship, bringing together workshops, collectives, and riding communities in a friendly competition. Early-bird passes start at ₹2,499, with group-pricing available (groups of 5 and 10 get reduced rates per person).