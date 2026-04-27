Own a Maruti Suzuki Brezza? Key genuine accessories you can buy for the SUV

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a widely popular sub-compact SUV since the very beginning of its journey in India. Despite tough competition from the rivals, the Brezza has been raking in high volume owing to multiple factors, including the high demand for SUVs, practicality, efficient powertrain options, the upmarket feature-packed proposition it offers, etc. Despite tough competition from the rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been raking in high volume

The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced between ₹8.26 lakh and ₹13.01 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and offers both manual and automatic transmission options, along with a factory-fitted CNG variant. The SUV is known for offering fuel economy between 17.38 kmpl and 19.89 kmpl in petrol, and 25.51 km/kg in CNG mode.

If you own a Maruti Suzuki Brezza or are planning to buy one soon, and are wondering about the accessories to kit it up, here is a quick and comprehensive list of key genuine accessories to explore for the sub-compact SUV.