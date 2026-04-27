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    Own a Maruti Suzuki Brezza? Key genuine accessories you can buy for the SUV

    If you are planning to buy genuine accessories for the Maruti Suzuki Brezza, here is a quick and comprehensive list.

    Published on: Apr 27, 2026 9:10 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a widely popular sub-compact SUV since the very beginning of its journey in India. Despite tough competition from the rivals, the Brezza has been raking in high volume owing to multiple factors, including the high demand for SUVs, practicality, efficient powertrain options, the upmarket feature-packed proposition it offers, etc.

    Despite tough competition from the rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been raking in high volume
    Despite tough competition from the rivals, the Maruti Suzuki Brezza has been raking in high volume

    The Maruti Suzuki Brezza is priced between 8.26 lakh and 13.01 lakh (ex-showroom). It is available with a 1.5-litre petrol engine and offers both manual and automatic transmission options, along with a factory-fitted CNG variant. The SUV is known for offering fuel economy between 17.38 kmpl and 19.89 kmpl in petrol, and 25.51 km/kg in CNG mode.

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    If you own a Maruti Suzuki Brezza or are planning to buy one soon, and are wondering about the accessories to kit it up, here is a quick and comprehensive list of key genuine accessories to explore for the sub-compact SUV.

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Key genuine accessories to buy

    Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Key genuine accessories to buy
    Exterior accessoriesPriceInterior accessoriesPriceSafety & electricalsPrice
    Alloy wheel 8,508 - 9,449Seat cover 8,190 - 9,690Car reverse camera 5,190 - 5,390
    Wheel cover 460 - 553Door sill guard 1,945 - 3,032Digital video recorder (DVR) 4,990
    Front skid plate 1,281Floor mat 1,253 - 5,042Rear camera 4,550
    Rear skid plate 1,521Armrest accessory kit 2,756Front parking sensors 5,490
    Side skid plate 2,894Interior styling kit 5,522 - 9,209Fog lamp 5,798
    Front bumper extender 1,373Trunk sill guard 2,479Body cover 1,359 - 2,834
    Rear bumper extender 1,373Stereo system 5,990 - 21,990
    Front extender 460Cabin air filter 625 - 940
    Rear spoiler extension 460Speaker 2,390 - 4,690
    Body side moulding 1,742 - 2,479Rear parcel tray 1,451
    Side cladding 2,203Speaker spacer set 183 - 437
    Rear upper spoiler 820Boot mat 1,373 - 1,557
    Door visor 1,557 - 2,258Windor sunshade 1,359
    Wheel arch kit 1,834 - 2,203Rear window sunshade 657
    Wheel arch cladding 5,982Steering wheel cover 253 - 885
    Wheel arch garnish 543
    Side step 11,975
    Number plate frame 499
    Fog lamp garnish 599
    Front grille garnish 451 - 1,281
    Rear mid garnish 636
    Back door garnish 728
    Fender garnish 267
    Rear protector extender 3,032
    ORVM and IRVM cover 3,309
    Rear lower bumper garnish 530
    Bumper corner protector 1,373 - 1,557
    Mud flap 728
    Window frame kit 2,018

    Maruti Suzuki offers a wide range of accessories for the Brezza. These accessories are mostly concentrated on enhancing the visual appeal and a bit of functionality at the exterior. Some accessories are focused on enhancing the interior functionality and convenience level of the occupants. Also, there are some safety-focused accessories as well.

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