Planning to buy a CNG car? Check out these 5 Maruti Suzuki models

Maruti Suzuki has expanded its range of CNG-powered cars. Now, popular models like Brezza, Grand Vitara and XL6 are also available in CNG models. Now, the carmaker has almost all models in CNG variant which include Celerio, Wagon R, Alto, 800, Dzire, Swift, Ertiga and Eeco.



However, 1.2 lakh CNG cars of the brand have a long waiting period. Maruti Suzuki's CNG cars have a mileage of more than 35 kilometres, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported. If you are planning to buy a Maruti CNG car, here are the top five models to choose from:



1. Maruti Suzuki Celerio: The new Celerio has been equipped with a new K10C dual jet one litre three-cylinder petrol engine. It has a start/stop system, generating 66 Hp power and 89 Newton metre torque. The engine has been mated with a five-speed manual and 5-speed AMT gearbox. The features in the car include first-in-segment hill hold assist, engine start-stop and a large infotainment screen. It boasts of a new design with sharp dash lines, centre-focus visual appeal, chrome accent and twin slot AC vents. It's seven-inch smartplay studio supports Apple Carplay and Android Auto.



2. Maruti Suzuki Wagon R: This hatchback model comes with a one litre and 1.2 litre petrol engine. It gives a mileage of 34.05 kilometres and 25.19 kmpl on CNG and petrol. The new Wagon R has more than 12 security features like hill hold assist, dual airbags, rear parking sensor, central locking system, speed alert system, security alarm, front fog lamp, seat belt and speed sensitive auto door lock.



3. Maruti Suzuki Alto 800: As per BS6 norms, this budget car has a 0.8 litre three-cylinder petrol engine. In CNG mode, it generates 41 PS power and 60 NM of torque. Talking about features, Alto 800 has a seven-inch infotainment system which can be connected to Android Auto and Apple Carplay. It also has keyless entry and front power window. For passenger safety, it is powered by driver side airbag, rear parking sensors and electronic brakeforce distribution.



4. Maruti Suzuki Dzire CNG: This sub-4 metre compact sedan gives a mileage of 31.12 kilometres per kg. It is powered by a 1.2 litre K12C dual jet engine which generates a 76 BHp power and 98.5 Nm of torque. The car is equipped with a seven-inch smartplay touchscreen infotainment system which supports Android Auto, Apple Carplay and Mirror Link. A leather steering wheel, rear AC vents, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable outside rear view mirror and ten-spoke 15-inch alloy wheels are some of the features.



5. Maruti Suzuki Swift CNG: This hatchback has been launched in two variants. It is powered by 1.2 litre K series dual jet, dual VVT engine. It generates 77.49 PS power and 98.5 Nm of torque. The engine has been mated to a five-speed gearbox. An anti-lock braking system, electronic brake distribution, airbags, reverse parking sensor, rear camera, hill hold assist and electronic stability control are the features incorporated for passenger safety.

