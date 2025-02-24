Planning to buy Skoda Kylaq? Here are 5 alternatives you can choose instead

Skoda Kylaq is the latest entrant in the subcompact SUV segment and also marks Skoda's entry into the sub-4-metre SUV arena. It is one of the most affordable options in this category, with a starting price of Rs. 7.89 lakh (ex-showroom). Powering the Kylaq is a 1.0-litre turbo-petrol engine, offered either with a 6-speed manual or an automatic sending power to the front wheels. The Skoda Kylaq gets a starting price of ₹ 7.89 lakh, ex-showroom.

On the feature side, Kylaq has an 8-inch digital instrument cluster, a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, automatic climate control, electrically adjustable and ventilated front seats, wireless charging, a tire pressure monitoring system (TPMS), an electric sunroof, and more.

(Also read: Is Skoda Kylaq Signature Plus the most value for money variant to buy? Here's why we think so)

The subcompact SUV segment remains a highly competitive one, with various OEMs offering models that aim for exclusive features and capabilities. Here are five really compelling alternatives to the Skoda Kylaq.

Tata Nexon

The Tata Nexon is priced between ₹7.99 lakh and ₹14.69 lakh and is equipped with a 1.2-litre turbocharged petrol engine or a 1.5-litre diesel engine, with multiple transmission options. This SUV comes equipped with six airbags, electronic stability control, hill assist, and a 360-degree camera. The Nexon is equipped with a 10.25-inch floating infotainment display embedded at the top of the dashboard and comes with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. The climate controls sit in a touchscreen panel under the AC vents and the centre console houses a smartphone charging port.

Hyundai Venue

Hyundai Venue comes with a price range of around ₹7.9 lakh to ₹13.5 lakh (ex-showroom). Three engine options are available, and the latest compact SUV features a total of 30 safety features. The Venue comes with different petrol engines including the 1.0-litre turbocharged engine with the option for DCT or manual transmission. The center console has an 8.0-inch touchscreen infotainment display while the instrument cluster is a TFT digital display. Among its features, the Venue offers powered driver seats, two-stage recline rear seats, wireless charging, paddle shifters, and a cabin air purifier. Six airbags, anti-lock braking system (ABS), Electronic Stability Control (ESC), and Advanced Driver Assistance Systems (ADAS) have also been offered by Hyundai.

(Also read: Hyundai plans to make India a production hub for exports to emerging markets)

Kia Sonet

Kia Sonet has a price starting from ₹7.9 lakh and goes up to ₹15.7 lakh (ex-showroom). The Sonet is powered by three engine options: a 1.2-litre petrol engine, a 1.0-litre turbo petrol engine, and a 1.5-litre diesel engine. It has six airbags along with a range of standard safety features including ESC, a 360-degree camera, and hill hold assist. The Sonet was updated in 2024 to incorporate Advanced Driver Assistance System (ADAS), with lane keeping assistance and front collision warning. Its cockpit, furnished with two 10.25-inch infotainment and instrument panels, is brightly lit by ambient LED light, and is completed with a Bose seven-speaker system.

Maruti Suzuki Brezza

Maruti Suzuki Brezza is the best-selling subcompact SUV for the carmaker. It costs between ₹8.34 lakh (ex-showroom) and ₹14.14 lakh (ex-showroom). The Brezza comes with both petrol and CNG offerings and is powered by a 1.5-litre petrol engine that develops 102 bhp and 137 Nm of torque and comes paired to either a five-speed manual transmission or a six-speed torque converter. The 1.5-litre CNG motor produces 87 bhp and 122 Nm of torque and is available with manual only. The safety equipment on the Brzee includes six airbags, ESP, 360-degree camera, auto-dimming IRVM, and cruise control. It also receives an electric sunroof, nine-inch touchscreen infotainment system, driver's HUD, wireless charging, ambient lighting, auto climate settings, and the cooled glove box.

(Also read: Suzuki reaffirms India as growth hub, eyes top spot in EVs and 50% market share)

Mahindra XUV 3XO

The Mahindra XUV 3XO is available between ₹8 lakh, ex-showroom and ₹15.57 lakh, ex-showroom. The car comes with two petrol engine options and a single diesel engine. All three engines are available with either a six-speed manual or a six-speed torque converter automatic gearbox. Mahindra has fitted the 3XO with two 10.25-inch digital displays for the driver's instrument cluster and the infotainment screen. The infotainment supports wireless Android Auto and wired Apple CarPlay. The XUV 3XO is equipped with six airbags, three-point seatbelts and an electronic stability control system. The vehicle also comes with Level-2 ADAS that is based on a 360-degree surround view camera and a front radar sensor. The 3XO also has disc brakes across the board, hill hold assist and ISOFIX mounts in the rear seats.