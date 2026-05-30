Planning to buy the Royal Enfield Bullet 650? 5 things to know before putting down your money

The Bullet 650 is powered by the proven 648 cc parallel-twin engine that is also used in the likes of the Interceptor and Classic 650s

Powering the Bullet 650 is Royal Enfield’s familiar 648 cc air/oil-cooled parallel-twin engine featuring a 270-degree firing order. The motor develops 46 bhp and 52 Nm of torque and is paired with a 6-speed gearbox and a slip-and-assist clutch. This is the same engine used across Royal Enfield’s 650 cc lineup, including the Interceptor 650, Continental GT 650, Super Meteor 650, Shotgun 650, Classic 650, and Bear 650. Compared to the smaller Bullet 350 and the older Bullet 500, the Bullet 650 offers substantially higher performance and improved long-distance cruising prowess. 2. Chassis and cycle parts

The Bullet 650 retains the characteristic silhouette with its round LED headlamp, teardrop-shaped fuel tank, and a large bench-style seat

The parallel-twin is housed within a steel tubular spine frame. Suspension duties are managed by Showa components, with telescopic front forks and twin rear shock absorbers. The motorcycle rides on a 19-inch front wheel and an 18-inch rear wheel, both featuring a wire-spoke design. Braking hardware includes disc brakes at both ends supported by dual-channel ABS as standard. 3. Classic Bullet design ethos

The Bullet 650 shares its underpinnings with the Classic 650.

Royal Enfield has preserved the traditional Bullet silhouette. The motorcycle features a tall handlebar, wire-spoked wheels, metal body panels, and signature tiger-eye pilot lamps inspired by the 1954 Bullet. Buyers can choose between two colour options, Cannon Black and Battleship Blue. The overall styling remains unapologetically old-fashioned, setting it apart from some of the more modern bikes in Royal Enfield’s 650 cc portfolio.

4. No-frills feature suite

The Bullet 650 carries a large, teardrop-shaped fuel tank with hand-painted pinstripes and the classic Royal Enfield emblem

The Royal Enfield Bullet 650 is a no-frills standard motorcycle, and as such, it brings a relatively straightforward feature suite that stays in line with its positioning. The motorcycle gets a redesigned instrument cluster that combines an analogue speedometer with a digital inset display. The digital section shows information such as fuel level, trip meters, gear position indication, and service reminders. A USB Type-C charging port is also included to improve day-to-day practicality. 5. Pricing

Royal Enfield positions the Bullet 650 as a traditional roadster with enhanced touring capability