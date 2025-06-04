Renault Kwid, Kiger and Triber available with offers worth up to 40,000

Renault India has announced benefits for its entire product lineup, which includes models like Kwid hatchback, Kiger SUV and Triber MPV. As part of its promotional campaign, the benefits on the above-mentioned cars will be available between June 6 and June 16. Also, the automaker has stated that these benefits will be available on the RXT, RXT+ and RXZ trims of the Kwid, Kiger and Triber. Renault India is offering benefits worth up to ₹ 40,000 across its entire product lineup.

Renault Kwid is the most affordable model in the French automaker's product lineup in India. It comes as one of the most affordable feature-loaded hatchbacks. The Renault Kwid remained one of the best sellers for the brand before the launch of the Kiger. Priced between ₹4.70 lakh and ₹6.45 lakh (ex-showroom), the Renault Kwid is an entry-level hatchback, powered by a 1.0-litre petrol engine. Transmission choices include a manual gearbox as well as an AMT unit.

The car manufacturer launched the Renault Kiger sub-compact SUV to tap the huge potential in the segment, and the model became its bestselling product in the country since then. The Renault Kiger is priced between ₹6.15 lakh and ₹11.23 lakh (ex-showroom). It comes as a competitor to some of the most popular SUVs in India, which include models such as the Tata Nexon, Hyundai Creta, Maruti Suzuki Brezza, etc. Powering the SUV is a 1.0-litre petrol engine, while there is a petrol-CNG combination on offer as well. Transmission choices for the SUV include a manual gearbox, a CVT and an AMT unit.

Priced between ₹6.15 lakh and ₹8.98 lakh (ex-showroom), the Renault Triber is one of the affordable MPVs in the country. This affordable seven-seater MPV competes with tough rivals like the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. Powering the Renault Triber is a 1.0-litre petrol engine, while transmission choices include a manual gearbox and an AMT unit.