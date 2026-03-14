Revolt Motors announces limited-period benefits of up to ₹25,000 on electric motorcycles

Revolt Motors has announced a limited-period consumer offer on its electric motorcycle range, with benefits of up to ₹25,000 for customers purchasing a bike before March 31, 2026. The initiative aims to boost electric motorcycle adoption while offering buyers additional value during the festive and incentive period. The Revolt RV BlazeX was launched in India last year.

Under the offer, customers will receive free insurance along with a complimentary extended warranty worth ₹4,999. In addition, Revolt is offering model-wise consumer discounts of up to ₹8,000 on select electric motorcycles.

Eligible models will also receive a ₹5,000 benefit under the PM E-Drive Scheme, further increasing the overall savings for customers. Combined, these incentives can translate into total benefits of up to ₹25,000, depending on the model and variant that the customers opt for.

The company says the campaign also coincides with the current phase of incentives under the PM E-Drive Scheme, which is scheduled to conclude on March 31. This gives buyers a limited window to take advantage of government incentives while switching to electric mobility, after which the scheme is expected to end.

Commenting on the announcement, Anjali Rattan, Chairperson of RattanIndia Enterprises, said that India’s transition toward electric mobility is gaining momentum, and the brand’s focus remains on making electric motorcycles more accessible for everyday riders.

She added that the limited-period initiative is designed to deliver meaningful value to customers while encouraging more riders across the country to experience the benefits of electric motorcycles.

The offer is available across authorised Revolt dealerships nationwide until March 31, 2026. Customers should explore bookings and additional details through the company’s official website or through authorised dealers, as they would have the full details.

Founded in 2017, Revolt Motors focuses on electric motorcycles and connected mobility solutions. The brand currently sells RV400, RV400 BRZ, RV1 and RV BlazeX.