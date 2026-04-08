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    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in your garage? Key genuine accessories to buy

    If you own a Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or are planning to buy one soon, here are the genuine accessories you can buy for this motorcycle.

    Updated on: Apr 08, 2026 8:50 AM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable motorcycle from the iconic brand. Designed as a neo-retro roadster, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is one of the most popular motorcycles in the 350 cc segment of the Indian market. Despite being positioned alongside the widely popular siblings like Classic 350 and Bullet 350, the Hunter 350 has been able to make its own strong position in the company's product lineup. The Hunter 350 has been registering an increasing number of takers over the last few years.

    The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been a blockbuster offering right from the start and crossed the half-a-million sales mark in just 2.5 years.
    The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been a blockbuster offering right from the start and crossed the half-a-million sales mark in just 2.5 years.

    The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 blends the classic torquey character associated with the Royal Enfield motorcycles with modern features and a neo-retro design. The manufacturer has designed it to appeal to the young riders and daily commuters who dream of buying a Royal Enfield motorcycle that is affordable and easily manoeuvrable in congested city traffic as well as on the highways. However, more than highways, the Hunter 350 is suitable for city commuting.

    While the stock version of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes as a quite impressive product, with a wide range of genuine accessories on offer, the motorcycle can be given a further distinct and appealing vibe. If you own a Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or are planning to buy one soon, here are the genuine accessories you can buy for it.

    Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Key genuine accessories to explore

    Ryal Enfield Unter 350: Official accessories list
    AestheticsPriceComfort & conveniencePriceProtectionPrice
    Black round bar end mirrors 4,500Tinted flyscreen 2,210Black compact engine guards 2,810
    Black round mirrors 4,500Black signature bench seat 4,190Black large engine guards 3,080
    Bar end mirror mounts 640Black custom seat 4,190Black octagon engine guards 3,080
    Black / Silver oil filler cap 1,010Black low ride dual seat 4,190Black engine guard sliders 960
    Tail tidy 4,650Brown / Black pleated seat cover 1,150Silver sump guard 3,040
    Silver / Black LED indicators 4,800Black passenger backrest mount 1,650Black sump guard 3,220
    Silver / Black LED fog lights 6,550Black passenger backrest pad 1,010Black / Navy water-resistant cover 1,070
    Adventure soft panniers 12,070
    Modern soft panniers 12,070
    Black commuter pannier 2,210
    Black commuter waterproof inner bag 1,500
    Black soft pannier rails 3,270
    Black commuter pannier rails 2,070

    The genuine accessories from Royal Enfield, for the Hunter 350, can be divided into three segments: aesthetics, comfort-convenience, and protection. These accessories can be purchased online from the automaker's dedicated website, as well as from the authorised Royal Enfield dealerships across the country.

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