Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in your garage? Key genuine accessories to buy
If you own a Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or are planning to buy one soon, here are the genuine accessories you can buy for this motorcycle.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable motorcycle from the iconic brand. Designed as a neo-retro roadster, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is one of the most popular motorcycles in the 350 cc segment of the Indian market. Despite being positioned alongside the widely popular siblings like Classic 350 and Bullet 350, the Hunter 350 has been able to make its own strong position in the company's product lineup. The Hunter 350 has been registering an increasing number of takers over the last few years.
The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 blends the classic torquey character associated with the Royal Enfield motorcycles with modern features and a neo-retro design. The manufacturer has designed it to appeal to the young riders and daily commuters who dream of buying a Royal Enfield motorcycle that is affordable and easily manoeuvrable in congested city traffic as well as on the highways. However, more than highways, the Hunter 350 is suitable for city commuting.
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While the stock version of the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 comes as a quite impressive product, with a wide range of genuine accessories on offer, the motorcycle can be given a further distinct and appealing vibe. If you own a Royal Enfield Hunter 350 or are planning to buy one soon, here are the genuine accessories you can buy for it.
Royal Enfield Hunter 350: Key genuine accessories to explore
|Ryal Enfield Unter 350: Official accessories list
|Aesthetics
|Price
|Comfort & convenience
|Price
|Protection
|Price
|Black round bar end mirrors
|₹4,500
|Tinted flyscreen
|₹2,210
|Black compact engine guards
|₹2,810
|Black round mirrors
|₹4,500
|Black signature bench seat
|₹4,190
|Black large engine guards
|₹3,080
|Bar end mirror mounts
|₹640
|Black custom seat
|₹4,190
|Black octagon engine guards
|₹3,080
|Black / Silver oil filler cap
|₹1,010
|Black low ride dual seat
|₹4,190
|Black engine guard sliders
|₹960
|Tail tidy
|₹4,650
|Brown / Black pleated seat cover
|₹1,150
|Silver sump guard
|₹3,040
|Silver / Black LED indicators
|₹4,800
|Black passenger backrest mount
|₹1,650
|Black sump guard
|₹3,220
|Silver / Black LED fog lights
|₹6,550
|Black passenger backrest pad
|₹1,010
|Black / Navy water-resistant cover
|₹1,070
|Adventure soft panniers
|₹12,070
|Modern soft panniers
|₹12,070
|Black commuter pannier
|₹2,210
|Black commuter waterproof inner bag
|₹1,500
|Black soft pannier rails
|₹3,270
|Black commuter pannier rails
|₹2,070
The genuine accessories from Royal Enfield, for the Hunter 350, can be divided into three segments: aesthetics, comfort-convenience, and protection. These accessories can be purchased online from the automaker's dedicated website, as well as from the authorised Royal Enfield dealerships across the country.