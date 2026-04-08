Royal Enfield Hunter 350 in your garage? Key genuine accessories to buy

Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is the most affordable motorcycle from the iconic brand. Designed as a neo-retro roadster, the Royal Enfield Hunter 350 is one of the most popular motorcycles in the 350 cc segment of the Indian market. Despite being positioned alongside the widely popular siblings like Classic 350 and Bullet 350, the Hunter 350 has been able to make its own strong position in the company's product lineup. The Hunter 350 has been registering an increasing number of takers over the last few years. The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 has been a blockbuster offering right from the start and crossed the half-a-million sales mark in just 2.5 years.

The Royal Enfield Hunter 350 blends the classic torquey character associated with the Royal Enfield motorcycles with modern features and a neo-retro design. The manufacturer has designed it to appeal to the young riders and daily commuters who dream of buying a Royal Enfield motorcycle that is affordable and easily manoeuvrable in congested city traffic as well as on the highways. However, more than highways, the Hunter 350 is suitable for city commuting.