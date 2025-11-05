Royal Enfield unveils Flying Flea S6 electric scrambler: Here's what you should know

Flying Flea, the electric mobility brand from Royal Enfield, has taken the wraps off its latest creation — the Flying Flea S6 — at EICMA 2025. The new model marks the brand’s evolution from its first e-mobility product, the FF.C6, unveiled in 2024, into the world of scrambler-inspired electric motorcycles designed for both city streets and light trails. Here's everything you should know. Get Launch Updates on Royal Enfield Flying Flea C6 Notify me Notify me The Flying Flea S6 is the second electric motorcycle from Royal Enfield. It is slated to launch by the end of 2026.

Royal Enfield Flying Flea S6 key highlights Category Details Model Name Flying Flea FF.S6 Type Electric Scrambler (City+ Explorer) Unveiled At EICMA 2025 Launch Timeline End of 2026 Design Theme Heritage-inspired scrambler with modern EV technology Chassis & Suspension Lightweight frame with USD front forks Wheels 19-inch front, 18-inch rear Drive System Chain final drive Seat Type Long, enduro-style seat for comfort and control Motor High-torque EV motor Battery Case Finned magnesium design for lightweight cooling Display True round touchscreen cluster with connected features Connectivity 4G, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, smartwatch & mobile app integration View All Prev Next

Launch timeline

Flying Flea confirmed that the FF.S6 will officially launch toward the end of 2026, marking a significant milestone in Royal Enfield’s electric evolution. With its rich heritage, design authenticity, and forward-looking technology, the Flying Flea S6 represents a perfect bridge between Royal Enfield’s past and the electrified future of motorcycling.

Touch of history

Positioned as a “city+ explorer,” the FF.S6 embodies the original Flying Flea spirit — lightweight, agile, and built for versatility. Its design philosophy is rooted in Royal Enfield’s historic Flying Flea motorcycles, which were developed during wartime for lightweight, all-terrain mobility and famously dropped into combat zones by parachute.

Flying Flea S6 is an electric scrambler that comes with spoked rims, a beak-like mudguard and a 19-inch front wheel.

Design with purpose: Modern scrambler spirit

The Flying Flea S6 fuses form and function for riders who crave freedom beyond city limits. A set of USD front forks, chain final drive, and staggered wheel setup (19-inch front, 18-inch rear) gives it off-road confidence, while a high-torque EV motor should ensure brisk and responsive performance.

One of the most striking elements is the finned magnesium battery case, which reduces weight while aiding cooling. This dual-purpose design mirrors Flying Flea’s ethos — blending tradition with innovation.

The true round touchscreen cluster also pays homage to the original Flying Flea, merging classic aesthetics with cutting-edge digital functionality. The display integrates connected features such as navigation, vehicle stats, and infotainment in an intuitive layout.

Trailblazing electric technology

Developed across the Flying Flea Tech Centers in India and the UK, the FF.S6 integrates advanced hardware and intelligent software to redefine urban electric mobility. The motorcycle runs on an in-house operating system powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon QWM2290 processor, enabling 4G, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi connectivity.

Riders can access a host of features, including integrated navigation, off-road mode, lean-angle sensing ABS (fully switchable), traction control, and voice assist. The Voice Assist function, accessible through the rider’s smartphone, allows hands-free control for navigation, music, and more.

The system also uses NXP microcontrollers for rapid data processing and energy optimization, ensuring seamless coordination between rider inputs and vehicle performance. At the core of this is an in-house-developed Vehicle Control Unit (VCU) that dynamically adapts to riding conditions and rider preferences through thousands of mode combinations.

(Also read: Royal Enfield Bullet 650 unveiled at EICMA 2025: 5 things you should know)

Always connected, always evolving

The FF.S6 embraces full multi-modal connectivity, allowing control via smartwatch or mobile app. Riders can monitor charging status, switch ride modes, or check vehicle diagnostics remotely. The system supports over-the-air (OTA) updates, ensuring that the FF.S6 remains future-ready with ongoing performance and feature enhancements.