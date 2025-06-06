Suzuki e Access vs Ather Rizta: Battery, range and specifications compared

India's electric two-wheeler segment has evolved into one of the most dynamic and competitive arenas in the country's automobile industry. While startups like Ola Electric and Ather Energy have pioneered innovation and grabbed significant market share, traditional giants are rapidly catching up. Brands such as TVS and Bajaj made early moves with their iQube and Chetak models, and now Honda, Suzuki, and Hero MotoCorp are intensifying the race. Honda has entered the fray with the QC1 and Activa e, while Suzuki is preparing to launch its e Access scooter. Hero, meanwhile, continues its push with the Vida sub-brand. View Personalised Offers on Ather Energy Rizta Check Offers Suzuki has still not launched in the e Access. The Rizta is the highest-selling product for the Ather Energy.

With the Suzuki e Access expected to hit showrooms soon, all eyes are on how it stacks up against established models like the Ather Rizta, which has gained traction as a practical, commuter-focused EV. Let’s delve into a comparison of the two contenders.

Suzuki e Access vs Ather Rizta: Price

As of now, the prices of the e Access have not been unveiled. It is expected that the launch will happen soon. Ather’s Rizta, on the other hand, is already available in the market and comes in three different variants. Depending on the configuration, the Rizta is priced between ₹1.11 lakh and ₹1.51 lakh (ex-showroom), offering customers a broader range of options based on performance and range.

Suzuki e Access vs Ather Rizta: Battery specifications

The Suzuki e Access is powered by a 3.07 kWh battery, which is mated to an electric motor that delivers a peak power of 5.49 bhp and a torque output of 15 Nm. It boasts a top speed of 71 kmph and claims a range of up to 95 km on a single full charge. Charging the battery to 100 per cent takes approximately 6 hours and 25 minutes.

In comparison, the Ather Rizta offers two battery options — 2.9 kWh and 3.7 kWh. Depending on the chosen variant, the scooter delivers a range between 123 km and 160 km per charge. It also edges out the e Access in terms of top speed, managing to hit 80 kmph.

Suzuki e Access vs Ather Rizta: Verdict

While the Suzuki e Access is still awaiting its official launch, early specs suggest it will appeal to budget-conscious urban commuters seeking a reliable EV. However, the Ather Rizta continues to set the benchmark with better range options, higher top speed, and a more diverse lineup.

The final judgment will likely hinge on the Suzuki e Access’s real-world performance and final pricing. As legacy brands continue to close the gap with startups, the Indian electric scooter market is set for an exciting phase of innovation, affordability, and rivalry.