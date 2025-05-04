Tata Altroz and Maruti Suzuki Baleno: Two premium hatchbacks ready for a major makeover in 2025

While the hatchbacks and sedans have been witnessing ever-shrinking sales figures owing to the rapid growth of SUVs and crossovers, as well as MPVs; premium hatchbacks continue to own their signature space in the Indian passenger vehicle market. Maruti Suzuki has its Baleno, while Hyundai sells the i20. Tata Motors is another player in this segment that has the Altroz and its sporty version, Altroz Racer, in this category. Toyota, too, has a stake in this segment with the Glanza, but that is actually a rebadged iteration of the Baleno. Interestingly, Volkswagen too is readying to launch its Golf GTI performance-focused hot hatch in India soon, but that will be in a separate league, competing with higher-positioned Mini Cooper S. Tata Altroz facelift is slated to launch later this month, on May 22, while Maruti Suzuki Baleno would receive a makeover later this year.

(Also read: Upcoming cars in India)

Tata Altroz has become a significant player in the Indian premium hatchback segment with its design philosophy, premium appeal, range of upmarket features and a plethora of powertrain choices across petrol, diesel, naturally aspirated and turbocharged units. Now, Tata Motors is ready to launch a facelifted version of the Altroz that is slated to hit the market on May 22. Besides that, the Maruti Suzuki Baleno too is also slated to receive a facelift later this year, possibly in the second half of 2025.

Tata Altroz facelift has already been teased, giving us an idea of the changes. It will come with a revamped front and rear profile owing to twin-barrel LED headlamps, updated bumpers, sleek LED strip connecting the taillights. Also, there will be new alloy wheels. Inside the cabin, the Altroz facelift is expected to come with a new touchscreen infotainment system, revised instrument cluster, updated seats and upholstery and more advanced features. On the powertrain front, there would same engine and transmission choices as the current Altroz.

Maruti Suzuki Baleno is the bestselling premium hatchback in India, sold through the car manufacturer's premium Nexa retail network. The Maruti Suzuki Baleno is expected to receive a facelift later this year, possibly in the second half of 2025. It would come with an updated design philosophy and more features at the exterior, while inside the cabin, there would be a more upmarket vibe. Expect the powertrain choices to remain unchanged, though.