Tata Harrier EV launched with AWD and Level 2 ADAS, booking begins on July 2

ByMainak Das
Jun 03, 2025 05:07 PM IST

Tata Harrier EV comes as the next major electric car from the homegrown automaker that sells models like Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV.

Tata Motors on Tuesday launched its most-awaited electric SUV, Harrier EV, in the Indian market at an introductory starting price of 21.49 lakh (ex-showroom). The Harrier EV comes as a pure electric version of the Tata Harrier. The electric SUV comes loaded with a plethora of class-leading features, and it debuted the automaker's acti.ev plus electric vehicle architecture, which is expected to underpin more models in the future.

Tata Harrier EV comes as the next major electric car from the homegrown automaker that sells models like Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV.(REUTERS)
Tata Harrier EV comes as the next major electric car from the homegrown automaker that sells models like Tiago EV, Tigor EV, Punch EV, Nexon EV and Curvv EV.(REUTERS)

The Tata Harrier EV comes challenging some tough rivals. Here are the models that will face a challenge from the newly launched Tata Harrier EV.

Hyundai Creta EV

Priced between 17.99 lakh and 24.38 lakh (ex-showroom), the Hyundai Creta EV is the most affordable electric car from the South Korean automaker. Available with battery options ranging between 42 kWh and 51.4 kWh units, the Creta EV promises a range between 390 km and 473 km, depending on the battery pack option.

Mahindra XEV 9e

Mahindra XEV 9e is the flagship electric SUV from the homegrown carmaker at present. The automaker launched the Mahindra XEV 9e alongside the BE 6. Both of these two electric SUVs come as part of the brand's new generation electric car strategy. The Mahindra XEV 9e is available in multiple battery pack options and is priced between 21.90 lakh and 3050 lakh (ex-showroom). The electric SUV is available with battery options including a 59 kWh unit and a 79 kWh unit, while the running range per charge for the SUV ranges between 542 km and 656 km.

BYD Atto 3

BYD Atto 3 is going to be another electric car that will see tough competition from the Tata Harrier EV. The BYD Atto 3 comes priced between 24.99 lakh and 33.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Available in battery pack options ranging between 49.92 kWh and 60.48 kWh, the BYD Atto 3 promises a running range between 468 km and 521 km, depending on the variant.

Follow Us On