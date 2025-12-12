Search
Fri, Dec 12, 2025
New Delhi oC

Tata Harrier Petrol spotted at a dealer ahead of official launch

ByPaarth Khatri
Updated on: Dec 12, 2025 05:57 pm IST

Tata Harrier's petrol version would not get any cosmetic changes over the diesel version. 

Tata Motors is preparing to launch the petrol version of the Harrier in the Indian market soon. The SUV was spotted at a dealership, which means that the launch is imminent. The launch was earlier slated for December 9th but was postponed for reasons unknown. It is interesting to note that the SUV that was spotted at the dealership was the Dark Edition one, which means that the petrol engine would be offered throughout the variant lineup. Tata Motors would also offer the petrol engine with the Safari, which is expected to launch alongside the Harrier.

Tata Harrier will borrow its engine from the Sierra.(Instagram / middleclassmotorhead)
Personalised Offers on
Tata Harrier arrow icon
Check Offers icon Check Offers
Tata Harrier will borrow its engine from the Sierra.(Instagram / middleclassmotorhead)

Tata Harrier Petrol expected specificatoins

CategoryDetails
Engine Type1.5 litre, 4 cylinder, turbocharged, direct injection petrol
Engine FamilyTata’s Hyperion series
Displacement1,498 cc
Power Output~170 hp at 5,000 rpm
Torque Output280 Nm at 2,000 to 3,500 rpm
TurbochargerWater cooled variable geometry turbo VGT
Fuel SystemGasoline Direct Injection GDI
ConstructionAll aluminium engine block
Valve TrainDOHC with dual cam phasing
Cooling SystemWater cooled with integrated exhaust manifold
Transmission Options6 speed manual or automatic details TBD DCT or torque converter
DrivetrainFront wheel drive FWD
Emission NormBS6 Phase II compliant
Expected Price Ex showroom13 lakh to 20 lakh estimated

Tata Harrier expected price

The petrol engine would help in reducing the starting price of the Harrier. The anticipated starting price of the Tata Harrier petrol variant in India is approximately 13–14 lakh (ex-showroom), which is marginally lower than the existing diesel price range of about 14 lakh to 25.25 lakh. With this pricing strategy and the introduction of a new engine, Tata Motors aims to enhance the Harrier’s standing in the mid-size SUV market, providing consumers with a more sophisticated petrol option while maintaining the vehicle's features and visual appeal.

(Also read: Tata Sierra vs Maruti Suzuki Victoris detailed comparison)

Tata Harrier to share its engine with Sierra

At the core of the Harrier petrol lies a completely new 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine from Tata’s "Hyperion" series. This is the same engine that made its debut on the Sierra recently. This powertrain is equipped with high-pressure gasoline direct injection, an aluminium engine block that reduces weight while enhancing stiffness, and a water-cooled variable-geometry turbocharger. Additionally, the engine features dual cam phasing, a variable oil pump, an integrated exhaust manifold within the cylinder head, and a maintenance-free timing chain and valve train engineered for longevity and reduced ownership costs.

Regarding performance, this 1.5-litre engine is rated at approximately 168–170 bhp (around 170 hp) at roughly 5,000 rpm, producing peak torque of about 280 Nm within the 2,000-3,500 rpm range.

Both manual and automatic transmission options are anticipated. The automatic transmission would be a torque converter unit. The manual gearbox will be a 6-speed unit.

Tata Harrier Petrol updates

The petrol Harrier will maintain its existing design. Within the cabin, the SUV will include a sizable touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver display, a 360-degree camera, and a Level-2 ADAS safety suite. Consequently, the petrol variant will align with the diesel's features and provide an equally compelling attraction.

Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
Unlock a world of Benefits with HT! From insightful newsletters to real-time news alerts and a personalized news feed – it's all here, just a click away! -Login Now!
News / Car and Bike / Tata Harrier Petrol spotted at a dealer ahead of official launch
SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy
close

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exciting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
  • mint-logo
  • mint-lounge
  • HT_Auto
  • ht-tech
  • ht-bangla
  • healthshots
  • OTT-icons
  • slurrp-icon
  • ht-kannada
  • ht-tamil
  • ht-telugu
  • ht-marathi
  • Instore Radio - FAB Play
  • vc-circle
  • tech-circle
  • vcc-edge
  • edge-insights
Copyright © 2025 HT Digital Streams Limited. All Rights Reserved.
Story Saved
Live Score
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
Sign out
Get App
crown-icon
Subscribe Now!
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Follow Us On