Tata Harrier Petrol spotted at a dealer ahead of official launch

Tata Motors is preparing to launch the petrol version of the Harrier in the Indian market soon. The SUV was spotted at a dealership, which means that the launch is imminent. The launch was earlier slated for December 9th but was postponed for reasons unknown. It is interesting to note that the SUV that was spotted at the dealership was the Dark Edition one, which means that the petrol engine would be offered throughout the variant lineup. Tata Motors would also offer the petrol engine with the Safari, which is expected to launch alongside the Harrier. Personalised Offers on Tata Harrier Check Offers Check Offers Tata Harrier will borrow its engine from the Sierra.(Instagram / middleclassmotorhead)

Tata Harrier Petrol expected specificatoins Category Details Engine Type 1.5 litre, 4 cylinder, turbocharged, direct injection petrol Engine Family Tata’s Hyperion series Displacement 1,498 cc Power Output ~170 hp at 5,000 rpm Torque Output 280 Nm at 2,000 to 3,500 rpm Turbocharger Water cooled variable geometry turbo VGT Fuel System Gasoline Direct Injection GDI Construction All aluminium engine block Valve Train DOHC with dual cam phasing Cooling System Water cooled with integrated exhaust manifold Transmission Options 6 speed manual or automatic details TBD DCT or torque converter Drivetrain Front wheel drive FWD Emission Norm BS6 Phase II compliant Expected Price Ex showroom 13 lakh to 20 lakh estimated View All Prev Next

Tata Harrier expected price

The petrol engine would help in reducing the starting price of the Harrier. The anticipated starting price of the Tata Harrier petrol variant in India is approximately ₹13–14 lakh (ex-showroom), which is marginally lower than the existing diesel price range of about ₹14 lakh to ₹25.25 lakh. With this pricing strategy and the introduction of a new engine, Tata Motors aims to enhance the Harrier’s standing in the mid-size SUV market, providing consumers with a more sophisticated petrol option while maintaining the vehicle's features and visual appeal.

Tata Harrier to share its engine with Sierra

At the core of the Harrier petrol lies a completely new 1.5-litre, four-cylinder turbocharged petrol engine from Tata’s "Hyperion" series. This is the same engine that made its debut on the Sierra recently. This powertrain is equipped with high-pressure gasoline direct injection, an aluminium engine block that reduces weight while enhancing stiffness, and a water-cooled variable-geometry turbocharger. Additionally, the engine features dual cam phasing, a variable oil pump, an integrated exhaust manifold within the cylinder head, and a maintenance-free timing chain and valve train engineered for longevity and reduced ownership costs.

Regarding performance, this 1.5-litre engine is rated at approximately 168–170 bhp (around 170 hp) at roughly 5,000 rpm, producing peak torque of about 280 Nm within the 2,000-3,500 rpm range.

Both manual and automatic transmission options are anticipated. The automatic transmission would be a torque converter unit. The manual gearbox will be a 6-speed unit.

Tata Harrier Petrol updates

The petrol Harrier will maintain its existing design. Within the cabin, the SUV will include a sizable touchscreen infotainment system, a digital driver display, a 360-degree camera, and a Level-2 ADAS safety suite. Consequently, the petrol variant will align with the diesel's features and provide an equally compelling attraction.