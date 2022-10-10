Hindustantimes wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
Home / Car Bike / Tata opens bookings for Tiago EV: Check how to order your unit online

Tata opens bookings for Tiago EV: Check how to order your unit online

car bike
Published on Oct 10, 2022 02:54 PM IST

The affordable electric hatchback was launched on September 28, and bookings opened at noon on Monday as scheduled.

Tiago EV was launched on September 28
ByHT News Desk, New Delhi

Bookings for Tata Motors' recently-launched Tiago electric car opened at noon on Monday as scheduled. The electric hatchback, which arrived on September 28, has a starting price of 8.49 lakh going all the way up to 11.79 lakh (ex-showroom, introductory).

Also Read: Tata Tiago EV launched in India. Check price, specifications

Those interested can book their Tiago EV unit online or at any authorised Tata Motors dealership in the country. Here's how to make your booking online:

(1.) Visit the link tiagoev.tatamotors.com.

(2.) Once there, click on ‘Book Now.’

(3.) You will be redirected to a new tab.

(4.) There, select your variant, its charger option, colour, and click on ‘Book Now’ again.

(5.) Next, enter your personal details and answer the questions asked on screen.

(6.) Finally, click on ‘Proceed to Payment’ and book your order.

Things to note

You can book your car by paying a token amount of 21,000. Also, introductory prices are available only on the first 10,000 units booked online; of these, 2,000 units are reserved for those who already own a Tata electric car. Additionally, customers test drives will commence in second half of December, and deliveries in January 2023.

Tata's Tiago EV

It is available in 4 broad variants: XE, XT, XZ Plus, and XZ Plus Tech Lux. While XE costs 8.49 lakh, XT (19.2KWh battery) and XT (24KWh battery) costs 9.09 lakh and 9.99 lakh respectively. XZ Plus (3.3 KV AC charging) is priced at 10.79 lakh and XZ Plus (7.2 KV AC charging) at 11.29 lakh. Similarly, XZ Plus Tech Lux (3.3 KV AC) can be bought for 11.29 lakh, while the 7.2 KV AC model, at 11.49 lakh, is the costliest.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
ABOUT THE AUTHOR
HT News Desk

Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered....view detail

Topics
tata motors
Sign in
Sign out
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
OPEN APP