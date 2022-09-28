Tata Tiago EV launched in India. Check price, specifications

Automobile giant Tata Motors on Wednesday unveiled its latest Tata Tiago EV in the country. This electric vehicle has a starting price of ₹8.49 lakh (ex-showroom). After Nexon EV, Nexon EV Max and Tigor EV, Tiago EV is the fourth electric model introduced by Tata Motors. It is available in XE, XT, XZ+ and XZ+Tech Lux variants, Hindustan Times automobile website Auto HT reported.



According to the report, Tata Motors said that the price announced for Tiago EV is only valid for the first 10,000 bookings and the reservation window will begin on October 10. The Tiago EV models will be delivered from January next year. Out of 10,000 models, two thousand models are being reserved for existing Tata electric vehicle customers.



Tata Tiago EV is being offered with two battery options of 19.2 kWh unit and 24 kWh unit. Each of the battery packs offers a different per-charge range figure. The 24 kWh unit battery offers 315 kms, a 19.2 kWh unit will offer a range of 250 kms. Based on the company's Ziptron high-voltage architecture, Tata Tiago EV is capable of attaining a speed of 60 kilometres per hour in just 5.7 seconds. It uses a DC fast charger and can be powered from ten per cent to 80 per cent in just 57 minutes, the Auto HT report added.

We know. We know. We can't keep calm either 🤩



The much-awaited Tiago.ev is just around the corner. Literally.



So get ready to Go.ev and witness the electrifying launch of the game changer.



Live on 28.09.2022 at 11.30 AM IST https://t.co/whvsQfcTwO — Tata Motors Cars (@TataMotors_Cars) September 28, 2022

The Tata Tiago EV is different from the traditional Tiago model. It has blue accents on the outside while it has been equipped with a rotary dial instead of a gear lever which is a differentiator. It has other features like automatic climate control, rain-sensing wipers, cruise control, eight-speaker Harman sound system and others.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON