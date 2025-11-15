Tata Sierra officially unveiled: Top design highlights you should know

Tata Motors has finally unveiled the production-spec version of the Sierra in India. The SUV will be launched on 25th November, marking the return of the nameplate after 22 years. Here are top three should know about the Tata Sierra. Tata Sierra will be offered with a petrol as well as diesel engine when it launches in the Indian market.

Tata Sierra: Exterior

The Sierra introduces a fresh new design language to Tata Motors' portfolio. To stay true to the nameplate, the manufacturer has taken some inspiration from the original Sierra, which was discontinued back in 2003.

The tall, boxy, upright stance with strong shoulder lines has been carried over. The flat bonnet and a utilitarian chunky look are also retained. The biggest design feature of the new Sierra is, without a doubt, the Alpine windows that the new SUV creates by having a large glasshouse design and blacked-out pillars.

Up-front, there is a blacked-out panel that houses LED headlamps along with turn indicators. There is also an LED-connected lightbar. The lower bumper is also quite chunky, finished in gloss black, and there is a faux skid plate on offer.

Moving to the sides, there are alloy wheels with chunky gloss black plastic cladding, flush-sitting door handles and blacked-out A and C-pillars. At the rear, there is a slim light bar that goes across the width of the car. The boot itself is quite upright, and there is a neatly placed spoiler as well. Just like the front, at the rear, there is also a gloss black bumper with a faux skid plate.

Tata Sierra: Interior

The Sierra will come with triple screens in the cabin.

The biggest highlight of the Sierra's interior is the three-screen layout that sits on the dashboard. The driver gets the instrument cluster, then there is the infotainment system, which is followed by a screen for the passenger. We have seen such an arrangement on the Mahindra XEV 9e as well.

The dashboard design is all-new, the steering wheel has been taken over from the Harrier, whereas the gear lever is derived from the Nexon. Unfortunately, the climate control panel is also taken from the Nexon. It is a gloss black panel with touch elements; it scratches up quite easily, and because there are no physical buttons, the driver needs to look down to operate it.

Tata Sierra: Expected pricing

It is expected that Tata Motors will price the Sierra from ₹17 lakh, with the top-end variant costing around ₹22 lakh. Both prices are ex-showroom.