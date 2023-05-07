Tesla's Model S Plaid to finally run at top speed of 322 kmph. Here's how

For its flagship sedan Model S Plaid, Elon Musk's Tesla has rolled out a package that will finally enable the vehicle to run at a top speed of 322 kmph. The electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer is calling it the ‘Tesla Model S Plaid Track Package.’ Tesla's Model S Plaid

Tesla said the package will be available from June, though an exact date is yet to be announced. The package, as per the company, ‘delivers high-speed stability, maximum cornering force and repeatable stopping power during high -performance driving while unlocking a top speed of 200 mph (322 kmph).’

Here is all you need to know about it:

(1.) It includes aluminum-forged wheels, track-ready tires and brake fluid, new carbon-silicon carbon rotors, as well as one-piece forged calipers with high-performance ads.

(2.) To add strength and manage heat more effectively, the rotors have been constructed in a ‘unique 3D matrix.’ The rotors, which feature continuous-fiber technology, get additional durability from a ceramic friction layer covering the entire rotor surface.

(3.) The package comes with a Carbon Ceramic Brake Kit, and wheel/tire components. The kit can be purchased as a standalone as a standalone product through the dropdown menu.

(4.) The 322 kmph top speed is achieved with the carbon brake kit, and proper wheels and tires are fitted for this.

(5.) The kit is compatible with Model S Plaids produced since 2021. These, however, are not compatible with 19-inch Tempest wheels, and compatible with 20-inch Zero-G and 21-Arachnid wheels.

What is the current top speed of Model S Plaid?

Tesla, while announcing the EV, had promised a maximum speed of 322 kmph. However, when deliveries first began, the vehicle had a top speed of only 262 kmph. Then, last year, the company introduced a ‘Track Mode’ for Plaid, pushing its maximum speed to 282 kmph.

