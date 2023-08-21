‘Not just a concept, committed to making this a reality’: Anand Mahindra on Thar.e

Days after Mahindra Automotive unveiled a showcase prototype of Thar.e, an SUV to be based on the carmaker's flagship off-roader Thar, also an SUV, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra asserted that the prototype will not be forgotten as a mere concept, but it is a project that the manufacturer is committed to turn into reality. Mahindra Thar.e electric concept SUV has made its first appearance on global stage at an event in South Africa on August 15.

“Nope. Not just a concept. From the moment we all saw the prototype we were committed to making this a reality,” Anand Mahindra wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.

The Thar.e prototype was showcased on August 15 on India's Independence Day, at a company event in South Africa.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail