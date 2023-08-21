‘Not just a concept, committed to making this a reality’: Anand Mahindra on Thar.e
Aug 21, 2023 01:14 PM IST
A prototype of the electric concept SUV, to be based on the carmaker's flagship Thar SUV, was showcased on Aug 15, India's Independence Day.
Days after Mahindra Automotive unveiled a showcase prototype of Thar.e, an SUV to be based on the carmaker's flagship off-roader Thar, also an SUV, Mahindra Group chairman Anand Mahindra asserted that the prototype will not be forgotten as a mere concept, but it is a project that the manufacturer is committed to turn into reality.
“Nope. Not just a concept. From the moment we all saw the prototype we were committed to making this a reality,” Anand Mahindra wrote in a post on X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday.
The Thar.e prototype was showcased on August 15 on India's Independence Day, at a company event in South Africa.
