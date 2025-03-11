Thinking of buying a Jeep? Compass, Meridian and Grand Cherokee gets benefits of up to 3 lakh

The Indian portfolio of Jeep, a brand under the ownership of Stellantis, comprises four models: the Compass, Meridian, the recently launched Wrangler, and the newest Grand Cherokee. Recently, the company has observed a downturn in its monthly sales figures. The Compass and Meridian are failing to produce substantial sales volumes. To mitigate the risk of further sales decline, Jeep India has implemented attractive discounts and incentives throughout its lineup except for the Wrangler. Customers have the opportunity to save up to ₹3 lakh on certain Jeep SUVs. Jeep India recently re-introduced the Limited (O) 4x4 automatic variant of the Meridian SUV in India.

Jeep Grand Cherokee

The Grand Cherokee stands as the premier model of the manufacturer, with an ex-showroom price established at 67.5 lakh. This model provides the most significant discounts and incentives, enabling prospective buyers to save up to 3 lakh on the SUV. Furthermore, buyers will receive the Jeep Wave Exclusive package, which includes a comprehensive three-year warranty and priority service.

Under the hood, the Grand Cherokee features a 2.0-litre, four-cylinder turbo-petrol engine that produces 272 horsepower and 400 Nm of maximum torque, coupled with an 8-speed automatic transmission. Power is transmitted to all four wheels through a four-wheel-drive system.

Upon its introduction in 2022, the fifth-generation Grand Cherokee was priced at 77.5 lakh in India, initially brought in as a completely built unit (CBU). Following this, Jeep began local assembly, leading to a significant decrease in the ex-showroom prices.

Jeep Meridian

The Meridian is currently priced between 24.99 and 38.79 lakh, ex-showroom, and features the same engine as the Compass. It is powered by a 2.0L diesel engine, which can be paired with either a 6-speed manual or a 9-speed automatic transmission. The top-tier variant also boasts 4x4 capabilities.

As of March 2025, customers can benefit from savings of up to 2.3 lakh, available for a limited period. Furthermore, corporate discounts of up to 1.30 lakh apply to select variants within the MY2024 inventory. Offers for medical professionals and other eligible individuals are valued at ₹30,000. The 7-seater SUV is available in four trims: Longitude, Longitude Plus, Limited (O), and Overland.

Jeep Compass

The Compass serves as the introductory model in Jeep India's vehicle lineup. Its pricing begins at ₹18.99 lakh, while the highest variant is priced at ₹32.41 lakh, both figures representing ex-showroom costs.

Jeep is currently offering benefits amounting to ₹2.7 lakh on the Compass. Customers can save up to ₹1.10 lakh on the 2024 model year (MY2024) Compass. These incentives apply to select variants and are available for corporate clients for a limited time. Additionally, this month, the manufacturer is providing an extra ₹15,000 in benefits for doctors, leasing companies, and partners. It is advisable to contact the dealership for comprehensive details regarding these offers.

At present, the Compass is equipped with a single engine option—the well-known 2.0L turbocharged diesel engine from the Stellantis Group. This engine is also utilized in the Tata Safari, Tata Harrier, MG Hector, and MG Hector Plus. In the Compass, this four-cylinder engine generates 168 bhp and 350 Nm of torque. Buyers can choose between a 6-speed manual transmission and a 9-speed automatic transmission. Both 4x2 and 4x4 configurations are available, with the latter being exclusive to the top-tier S variant.