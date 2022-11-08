Home / Car Bike / This Maruti SUV is a raging success outside India

This Maruti SUV is a raging success outside India

car bike
Published on Nov 08, 2022 04:37 PM IST

The automobile giant has equipped S-Cross with all wheel drive system and mild-hybrid powertrain. Now, the company has presented the new model with a complete hybrid powertrain, which has an all wheel drive and automated manual transmission (AMT).

Maruti Suzuki's S-Cross.(Nexaexperience.com)
Maruti Suzuki's S-Cross.(Nexaexperience.com)
ByHT News Desk | Written by Aryan Prakash

Maruti S-Cross, the sports utility vehicle (SUV) was shut down by its maker Maruti Suzuki after it reported zero sales for three-four months. Although it failed to make a mark in India, but it continues to be popular outside the country. In Europe, Australia and other markets, people extremely admire S-Cross, Hindustan Times sister publication Live Hindustan reported.

The automobile giant has equipped S-Cross with all wheel drive system and mild-hybrid powertrain. Now, the company has presented the new model with a complete hybrid powertrain, which has an all wheel drive and automated manual transmission (AMT).

S-Cross hybrid engine

Maruti Suzuki's new S-Cross model will be presented with a mild hybrid model. It is a 1.5 litre four cylinder unit which has been mated with 140V hybrid architecture. The powertrain includes 140V lithium ion battery and inverter, a motor generator and a 12V lithium ion and lead acid battery. It generates 85kW power and 138NM of torque.

It is similar to Maruti's K15 engine, which is included in Grand Vitara's smart hybrid variant. Compared to this, Grand Vitara's intelligent hybrid has been derived from Toyota. It is a 1.5 litre three-cylinder engine which has been mated with 177.6V Li-ion battery and inverter, the Live Hindustan report stated.

According to the company, the front wheel drive emits 5.2 litres/100 kilometres and 118 gm/kilometres CO2. On the other hand, the all-wheel drive has an emission of 5.8 litres/100 kms and 132 g/km of CO2. The front wheel drive attains a speed of 100 kph in 12.7 seconds while the all wheel drive attains a speed of 100 kph in 13.5 seconds.

The front wheel drive of S-Cross costs 21.87 lakh while the all wheel drive model costs 25.79 lakh.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
  • ABOUT THE AUTHOR
    HT News Desk

    Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered.

Topics
maruti suzuki
maruti suzuki

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Tuesday, November 08, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out