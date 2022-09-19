This Maruti Suzuki SUV has received over 55,000 bookings before launch

Automobile giant Maruti Suzuki is set to launch its much-anticipated Grand Vitara mid-size sports utility vehicle (SUV) this month end. It has received more than 55,000 pre-bookings before the launch. The waiting period of this SUV has reached 5.5 months, Hindustan Times' sister website Live Hindustan reported.

The Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara is competing with Hyundai Creta, Kia Celtos and Toyota Urban Cruiser Hyryder. It is a premium SUV which can be booked with a token money of ₹11,000.



This SUV has been developed by Maruti Suzuki and Toyota. Just like Urban Cruiser Hyryder, Vitara has a mild-hybrid powertrain. It is a 1,462 cc K15 engine which generates power of 100 bhp on 6,000 RPM and 135 Newton metre torque on 4,400 RPM, the Live Hindustan report stated. It is equipped with a mild hybrid system and has been linked with 5-speed manual or 6-speed torque converter. This powertrain is the only engine with an all-wheel drive (AWD) option.



According to report, the initial ex-showroom price of Maruti Suzuki Grand Vitara mid-size SUV might be around ₹9.50 lakh. The company claims that this SUV will give the maximum mileage of 27.97 kilometres per litre in this segment.

Earlier, Maruti Suzuki's senior executive officer (marketing and sales) Shashank Shrivastava said the domestic passenger vehicle sales could touch a record level of nearly 40 lakh units this year. The official told PTI that the industry is estimated to have a pending order of around 7.5 lakh units of passenger vehicles with Maruti Suzuki India alone having around 4.18 lakh units.

The company's vehicles such as the Ertiga, Brezza, Baleno and the XL6 continue to have long waiting periods, extending up to six months, he said.

