This Tata Motors car best-performing SUV in October. Details here

Maruti Suzuki sold the highest number of cars during the festive month of October, with as many as 9 models finding a place in the list of top 25 best-selling cars. The top 4 cars in the list – Alto, WagonR, Swift, and Baleno (in that order) – are from Maruti Suzuki as well.

Meanwhile, Tata's Nexon SUV came fifth, and was the best-performing non-Maruti Suzuki model. Also, the top 4 cars are all hatchbacks, making Nexon the best-performing SUV as well.

According to HT's sister website Live Hindustan, as many as 13,767 units of the SUV were sold last month, as against 10,096 units in October 2021. This means 3,671 more units were sold, a rise of 36 percent.

Tata Nexon SUV

A subcompact crossover in production since 2017, Nexon has 2 engine options: a 1.2-litre, 3-cylinder turbo unit, and a 1.5-litre turbo petrol unit. While the former produces maximum power and peak torque of 120bhp and 170Nm respectively, the other generates 110bhp maximum power and peak torque of 260Nm. However, both the engines are connected to a 6-speed manual or 6-speed AMT gearbox.

The car has features such as 7-inch touchscreen infotainment system, LCD instrument cluster, multi-functioning steering wheel, height adjustable driver seat, cornering fog lamp, electric sunroof etc.

