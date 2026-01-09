Top 5 Affordable Sports Bikes to Consider in 2026

Affordable sports bikes in 2026 prove that you do not need a massive budget to enjoy sharp styling, engaging performance, and a proper fairing. From lightweight entry-level machines to more powerful mid-capacity options, this segment offers something for new riders and seasoned enthusiasts alike. Here are five sports bikes that stand out for their value, performance, and everyday usability. Personalised Offers on TVS Apache RR 310 Check Offers Check Offers Yamaha R15 uses a liquid-cooled 155 cc engine.

1. Yamaha R15 V4

The Yamaha R15 V4 continues to be the benchmark in the entry-level sports bike space. Its aggressive design, track-inspired riding position, and refined engine make it a favourite among young riders. Despite its sporty nature, it remains practical enough for daily use and offers decent fuel efficiency. It is powered by a 155 cc liquid-cooled engine that puts out 18.4 Ps of max power and a peak torque output of 14.2 Nm. It comes mated to a 6-speed gearbox. The prices start at ₹1.66 lakh ex-showroom.

Why it makes sense in 2026

Sharp supersport styling

Excellent handling and balance

Strong reliability and resale value

2. KTM RC 160

The all new KTM RC 160 brings KTM’s racing character to a more accessible price point. With its focused ergonomics and lightweight construction, it feels closer to a track machine than most bikes in this segment. It is aimed squarely at riders who value agility and sporty feedback. The RC 160 uses a 164 cc liquid-cooled engine that is tuned for 18.7 bhp of max power and 15.5 Nm. It also gets a 6-speed transmission. It is priced at ₹1.85 lakh ex-showroom.

Why it makes sense in 2026

Proper race focused posture

Lightweight and quick handling

Fresh design with KTM DNA

3. Bajaj Pulsar RS 200

The Bajaj Pulsar RS 200 remains a solid all rounder even years after its launch. It offers full fairing styling, strong mid range performance, and everyday comfort. Its wide service network and competitive pricing make it an easy bike to live with. The RS 200 shares its engine with the 200 Duke. The liquid-cooled engine that puts out 24.2 bhp and 18.7 Nm. Again, the gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. It is priced at ₹1.71 lakh ex-showroom.

Why it makes sense in 2026

Balanced mix of sport and comfort

Proven performance package

Easy ownership experience

4. TVS Apache RR 310

If you want a step up in performance and features, the TVS Apache RR 310 fits the bill. It delivers stronger acceleration, better highway stability, and a more premium riding experience. Recent updates and pricing adjustments have made it more attainable than before but it still continues to be a pricey choice. However, if you are looking for a motorcycle that is beginner friendly, the RR 310 continues to make a strong case for itself. Powering the motorcycle is a 312 cc liquid cooled engine that is tuned for 38 Ps and 29 Nm. The gearbox on duty is a 6-speed unit. The prices start at ₹2.56 lakh ex-showroom.

Why it makes sense in 2026

Noticeably higher power and torque

Premium components and features

Suitable for touring and spirited riding

5. Suzuki Gixxer SF 250

The Suzuki Gixxer SF 250 strikes a sweet spot between performance and comfort. Its smooth engine and relaxed ergonomics make it ideal for riders upgrading from smaller bikes. It feels sporty without being intimidating. The Gixxer SF 250 puts out 26.5 PS and 22.2 Nm. The gearbox is a 6-speed unit. It is priced at ₹1.90 lakh ex-showroom.

Why it makes sense in 2026

Bigger engine for relaxed highway cruising

Comfortable riding triangle

Refined and predictable performance