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    Top 5 most affordable SUVs with ventilated seats I would consider this summer

    If one wants to buy an affordable SUV with ventilated seats, here is a quick look at the top five choices to consider.

    Published on: Apr 24, 2026 3:36 PM IST
    By Mainak Das
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    Ventilated seats are among the most desirable features that car buyers in India have been preferring lately. With the rising heat this summer, car buyers have been increasingly focusing on this feature. The ventilated seats are highly useful in Indian weather conditions, especially during long drives, enhancing the comfort for the occupants.

    The Renault Kiger is the most affordable SUV in India, with ventilated seats.
    The Renault Kiger is the most affordable SUV in India, with ventilated seats.

    If I have to buy an affordable SUV soon, and a ventilated seat is one of the key desired features in my list of preferences while selecting the model, here is a quick look at the top five choices I would consider.

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    Renault Kiger

    The Renault Kiger is the most affordable SUV in India, with ventilated seats. It comes packing ventilated front seats in the top-spec Emotion trim. The ventilated seat-equipped variants are priced between 8.42 lakh and 10.33 lakh (ex-showroom), depending on the powertrain choice. In fact, the Kiger is the only car in India to offer a ventilated seat under the 10 lakh slab.

    Kia Sonet

    Kia Sonet is a feature-laden SUV and one of the key features it gets is ventilated front seats.
    Kia Sonet is a feature-laden SUV and one of the key features it gets is ventilated front seats.

    Kia Sonet is a widely popular sub-compact SUV that gets ventilated front seats, available in the top-spec HTX, GTX+, and X-Line variants. The ventilated seat-equipped variants of the Kia Sonet are priced between 11.65 lakh and 14.17 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Skoda Kylaq

    Skoda Kylaq, the first sub-compact SUV of the OEM gets ventilated front seats
    Skoda Kylaq, the first sub-compact SUV of the OEM gets ventilated front seats

    Skoda's first sub-compact SUV in India is the Skoda Kylaq, which is available with ventilated front seats. However, the ventilated seats are available in the higher-spec Prestige and Prestige+ trims only. The ventilated seat-equipped versions of the Skoda Kylaq come priced between 11.75 lakh and 12.99 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Hyundai Venue

    The second-gen Hyundai venue gets front ventilated seats.
    The second-gen Hyundai venue gets front ventilated seats.

    One of the most popular SUVs in India, the Hyundai Venue, which is currently in its second generation, comes with ventilated front seats. The ventilated seats are available in trims like HX8 and HX10. The variants of Venue that come packing ventilated seats come priced between 11.91 lakh and 15.40 lakh (ex-showroom).

    Kia Syros

    Kia Syros is the most affordable SUV in India that gets front and rear ventilated seats.
    Kia Syros is the most affordable SUV in India that gets front and rear ventilated seats.

    The Kia Syros is the most affordable car in India that comes equipped with both front and rear ventilated seats, democratising the riding comfort for all occupants. Ventilated front seats are on offer on the high-spec HTX, HTX+, and HTX+ (O) trims of the Syros, while the ventilated rear seat is available only on the range-topping HTX+ (O) trim. Interestingly, the rear seat comes with sliding and reclining functions as well, which further enhance the comfort for occupants. These trims that come equipped with ventilated seats come priced between 12.10 lakh and 15.94 lakh (ex-showroom).

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