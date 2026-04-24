Top 5 most affordable SUVs with ventilated seats I would consider this summer

Kia Sonet is a feature-laden SUV and one of the key features it gets is ventilated front seats.

Kia Sonet is a widely popular sub-compact SUV that gets ventilated front seats, available in the top-spec HTX, GTX+, and X-Line variants. The ventilated seat-equipped variants of the Kia Sonet are priced between ₹11.65 lakh and ₹14.17 lakh (ex-showroom). Skoda Kylaq

Skoda Kylaq, the first sub-compact SUV of the OEM gets ventilated front seats

Skoda's first sub-compact SUV in India is the Skoda Kylaq, which is available with ventilated front seats. However, the ventilated seats are available in the higher-spec Prestige and Prestige+ trims only. The ventilated seat-equipped versions of the Skoda Kylaq come priced between ₹11.75 lakh and ₹12.99 lakh (ex-showroom). Hyundai Venue

The second-gen Hyundai venue gets front ventilated seats.

One of the most popular SUVs in India, the Hyundai Venue, which is currently in its second generation, comes with ventilated front seats. The ventilated seats are available in trims like HX8 and HX10. The variants of Venue that come packing ventilated seats come priced between ₹11.91 lakh and ₹15.40 lakh (ex-showroom). Kia Syros

Kia Syros is the most affordable SUV in India that gets front and rear ventilated seats.