Toyota announces price list of these Hyryder variants. Check here
The Hyryder has variants E, S, G and V, priced between ₹10.48 lakh and ₹17.19 lakh (both ex-showroom).
Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) on Wednesday announced the price list of the NeoDrive range of its Hyryder mid-size SUV. NeoDrive is a mild-hybrid version and has four variants and two gearbox options.
Also Read: Toyota's Urban Cruiser available at up to ₹70,000 off. Here's why
The four Hyryder variants are E, S, G and V, priced between ₹10.48 lakh and ₹17.19 lakh (both ex-showroom). The E MT variant is available at ₹10.48 lakh, S MT at ₹12.28 lakh, G MT at ₹14.34 lakh and V MT at ₹15.89 lakh, V MT WD at ₹17.19 lakh. On the other hand, the S AT can be bought for ₹13.48 lakh, G AT for ₹15.54 lakh and V AT for ₹17.09 lakh.
Also Read: Toyota Glanza CNG's features, specifications leaked. Details here
These models have features such as LED headlamps, 17-inch alloy wheels, reclining rear seats, 9-inch touchscreen infotainment system, electric sunroof, wireless charger and air purifier.
Features of Toyota Hyryder NeoDrive
There is a 1.5-litre petrol engine and 12V battery; the engine generates 103bhp power and 136.8Nm torque. The motor is connected to 5-speed manual and 6-speed automatic gearbox. Apart from this, the manual gearbox also comes with an all-wheel-drive configuration.