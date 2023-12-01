Toyota Kirloskar Motor registers a 51% sales hike with 17,818 units in November

Toyota Kirloskar Motor on Friday reported 51 per cent growth in sales at 17,818 units in November 2023 as compared to the year-ago month. The company had sold 11,765 units in November 2022. (Representational Image)(AFP Photo)

The company had sold 11,765 units in November 2022, Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) said in a statement.

Domestic sales last month were at 16,924 units in the domestic market, while exports stood at 894 units, it added.

The company had undertaken a week-long maintenance shutdown from November 11-19, 2023 for upkeep of machinery and equipment to sustain operational efficiencies, maintain quality and safety, the statement said.

"We recorded a strong festive season with healthy bookings, and we are extremely thrilled to see the market responding very positively to our entire product range," TKM Vice President of Sales and Strategic Marketing Atul Sood said.

TKM said its cumulative sales for calendar year 2023 (January-November) stood at 2,10,497 units, up 40 per cent over the same period in 2022, when the sales were 1,49,995 units.