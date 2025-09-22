Toyota Rumion now gets 6 airbags as standard

Toyota Kirloskar Motor (TKM) has announced a major safety upgrade for its family-oriented MPV, the Toyota Rumion. In line with the company’s commitment to enhancing road safety and prioritizing customer well-being, six airbags are now standard across all variants of the model. Personalised Offers on Toyota Rumion Check Offers Check Offers Rumion from Toyota is looking at replicating the success of Maruti Suzuki Ertiga, its twin.

With this move, every Rumion now comes equipped with dual front, side, and curtain shield airbags, offering 360-degree occupant protection. In addition to the airbags, Toyota has also introduced a Tyre Pressure Monitoring System (TPMS) in the top-spec V grade.

The Rumion will now be offered with six airbags.

The Rumion continues to be positioned as a versatile MPV that is based on the Maruti Suzuki Ertiga. It blends style, comfort, and practicality. It features a chrome-accented grille, projector headlamps, LED tail lamps, and dual-tone alloy wheels, complemented by a seven-seater cabin. The interior offers dual-tone upholstery, flexible seating options, rear AC vents for second and third rows, and decent luggage space.

Toyota Rumion features

On the technology front, the Rumion is equipped with Toyota i-Connect, which provides smartwatch compatibility, remote operations, climate control, and safety alerts. A 17.78 cm Smartplay Cast infotainment unit with wireless Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, steering-mounted controls, and an Arkamys audio system further enhance the in-cabin experience.

Toyota Rumion specs and fuel efficiency

Under the hood, the MPV is powered by a 1.5-litre K-Series engine with both petrol and CNG options. The petrol NeoDrive variant offers up to 20.51 km/l, while the CNG variant delivers 26.11 km/kg. Customers can choose between a 5-speed manual or a 6-speed automatic transmission with paddle shifters.

The Rumion also includes advanced safety features such as Vehicle Stability Control (VSC), Hill Hold Assist, ABS with EBD, Brake Assist, and ISOFIX child seat mounts. Backed by Toyota’s after-sales services, the vehicle comes with a 3-year/100,000 km warranty, extendable up to 5 years/220,000 km, along with 24x7 roadside assistance and express maintenance support.

The Toyota Rumion is priced from ₹10.44 lakh (ex-showroom) and is available for booking at Toyota dealerships nationwide as well as through the official website.