Toyota's Innova Hycross SUV will be launched on this date

Automobile giant Toyota enjoys a strong market share in the SUV market in India. Fortuner and Land Cruiser are the most successful SUV models of the brand.



Now, Toyota is gearing up to launch its Innova Hycross SUV which will be unveiled on November 25, Hindustan Times sister website Live Hindustan reported. It will be an advanced model of the automobile giant. The SUV will be launched with the name of Toyota Innova Zenix on November 21 in Indonesia. In August, the company had shut the bookings of the diesel model because the delivery time had extended.



Recently, Toyota had unveiled the teaser of Innova Hycross, in which the front look of the car is visible. One can see the hexagonal grill, which is similar to the international Corolla Cross SUV. It has wide headlamps, strong bonnet crease and fog lamp.



According to Live Hindustan report, Innova Hycross will not have a diesel engine. It is expected to have a naturally aspirated petrol and a strong hybrid powertrain. Innova Hycross is likely to be unveiled in a light monocoque platform. It is being presented in two-litre petrol and strong hybrid technology-laced two litre petrol engine options. Due to the hybrid technology, its mileage is set to go further. Innova Hycross will be pitted against Innova Cresta and Maruti XL6 O Ertiga.



Talking about features, Innova Hycross will be based on monocoque architecture and front-wheel-drive layout. Its MPV modular will be based on the TNGA-C platform. The model's top variant will have features like ten-spoke alloy wheel, panoramic sunroof and LED brake light. According to reports, it is likely to be equipped with a large touchscreen infotainment system, 360-degree camera, wireless charging, automatic function.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR HT News Desk Follow the latest breaking news and developments from India and around the world with Hindustan Times' newsdesk. From politics and policies to the economy and the environment, from local issues to national events and global affairs, we've got you covered. ...view detail