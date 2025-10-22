Triumph updates its classic motorcycles for 2026. Here's what is new

British motorcycle maker Triumph has given its iconic Bonneville / Modern Classics family a full refresh for 2026. While the timeless silhouette remains intact, the updates bring significant improvements in comfort, technology, chassis, and usability—so long-time fans and new riders alike get the best of both worlds. Personalised Offers on Triumph Tiger 1200 Check Offers Check Offers For 2026, Triumph hs retained most of the design elements and have added more features to the motorcycles.

What’s New for 2026?

1. Expanded model coverage & focus

Triumph is applying the updates across nearly the entire Bonneville line: this includes models such as the Bonneville T100, T120, T120 Black, Bobber, Speedmaster, Scrambler 900 and Scrambler 1200 XE.

2. Chassis & suspension upgrades (especially for Scrambler 900)

The Scrambler 900 gets perhaps the most profound changes: a completely redesigned steel frame, new aluminium swingarm, upgraded 43 mm Showa forks, preload-adjustable piggy-back rear shocks, and aluminium wheels. Braking is improved thanks to a larger 12.6-inch front disc and radial-mounted four-piston caliper.

These changes aim to boost handling, off-road capability, and ride feel—while retaining the same 900 cc twin engine (approx. 64 hp / 79 Nm).

3. Comfort, fuel range & ergonomics enhancements

Models like the Bobber and Speedmaster benefit from a larger fuel tank (14 litres in the updated spec) and updated bodywork to give a more robust look. The Bobber receives a wider, more generously padded “floating” seat; the Speedmaster gains a roomier dual-seat setup and straighter handlebars to provide a more natural rider posture.

4. Rider-focused tech upgrades across the board

Triumph is keen to bring the classic range into the modern age without sacrificing heritage. Major technology updates now standard include:

Lean-sensitive “Optimised Cornering” ABS and traction control via an IMU (Inertial Measurement Unit).

Cruise control across the range.

Full LED lighting (with DRLs) and USB-C charging ports.

5. Stylistic refinement and accessibility

While the silhouette remains true to what makes the Bonneville lineup timeless, subtle styling tweaks update the look: for example, hand-finished paint, new coach-line detailing, and updated side-panel graphics on T100/T120 models.

For European riders, an A2 licence restrictor kit now becomes available as an accessory on the Bobber and Speedmaster (and selected T models) to broaden the appeal to newer or younger licence-holders.

6. Service interval & availability

Triumph gives a 16,000 km (10,000 mile) service interval for the Bonneville models. The updated models arrive at dealers from December 2025, meaning that they will likely reach many markets early in the 2026 calendar year. We can expect the new motorcycles to launch in India early next year.