Turkey, Syria earthquakes: Mercedes-Benz pledges 1 million euros support

Over 6,200 have been killed with thousands injured and many more trapped as multiple earthquake rocked Turkey and Syria border region on Monday. While the rescue operation is in its second day, world powers have rushed in to assist the rubble-strewn countries. Turkey, Syria earthquake LIVE updates:

Joining countries and international organisations in relief aid and rescue efforts, automobile giant Mercedes-Benz has pledged to donate one million euros to the German Red Cross for assistance to those affected in Turkey and Syria. The German-headquartered automaker tweeted, “Our thoughts are with those affected in the disaster areas, with which Mercedes-Benz has close ties through many colleagues.” ALSO READ: Turkey earthquake: Anguish and scuffles as rescuers struggle to reach victims

The donation will be used for local humanitarian aid in order to provide the bare necessities as quickly as possible. According to the company, they will also organise an additional employee donation campaign in which colleagues can participate in emergency aid for disaster areas in an unbureaucratic manner.

From India, a National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team with a specially trained dog squad and the necessary instruments, including a variety of medical supplies, cutting-edge drilling machines, and other essential tools, left for Turkey hours after the PMO announced relief assistance. ALSO READ: Turkey thanks India for sending assistance after earthquake: ‘Friend in need…’

The first major earthquake, measuring 7.8 on the Richter scale, struck northwest Syria and central Turkey early Monday. On the same day, two more - 6.0 and 7.6 magnitude earthquakes - struck Turkey. Two more earthquakes with magnitudes of 5.5 and 5.4 occurred on Tuesday.